What spills onto the streets during Copenhagen Fashion Week is everything you want from a barometer: confidence, care, and the projection of clout.

The thought is there, and so is the sense of whimsy. There are the requisite hyperbolic outfits — the shoulder pads that stretched to the sky like corporate-climbing horns, bountiful ruffles and puffy Cecily Bansen sleeves, and leopard prints as loud as neon signs.

And there’s the feeling that anything goes, which manages to infuse the Danish festivities with a singular feeling: sheer sartorial joy.

Swimmingly good polos

Dropped shoulders and splayed collars: Sportswear goes long.

Marianne Theodorsen wears an oversized polo shirt and khaki cargo knees shorts during Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024. Photo/ Getty Images

Guests outside Lovechild during Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Feeling blue

The navy state of mind swings from matching skirts to double denim.

Feeling blue during Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024. Photo / Getty Images Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Lois Schindeler wears double denim at Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Slinky, sultry knits

Knitwear bares its shoulders and (almost) its naval.

Alyssa Coscarelli wears a coordinating set at Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Benthe Liem and Amaka Hamelijnck attend Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Go-everywhere jackets

Somehow, they go with everything.

Ribbons abound outside the Stamm show during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Studs seen at Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Sweet (but not too sweet) coats Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Lace and flowers and animal prints, oh my.

Emma Fridsell wears a button-up coat during Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Cowboy boots outside Skall Studio during Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Conspicuous eyewear

Visionary glasses that are all the better to see you with.

Lea Naumann attends Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Lea Naumann goes monochrome at Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Eternal trenches

A coat that’s also a lifetime companion.

Orange outside OpéraSport at Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024. Photo / Getty Images