What spills onto the streets during Copenhagen Fashion Week is everything you want from a barometer: confidence, care, and the projection of clout.
The thought is there, and so is the sense of whimsy. There are the requisite hyperbolic outfits — the shoulder pads that stretched to the sky like corporate-climbing horns, bountiful ruffles and puffy Cecily Bansen sleeves, and leopard prints as loud as neon signs.
And there’s the feeling that anything goes, which manages to infuse the Danish festivities with a singular feeling: sheer sartorial joy.
Swimmingly good polos
Dropped shoulders and splayed collars: Sportswear goes long.
Feeling blue
The navy state of mind swings from matching skirts to double denim.
Slinky, sultry knits
Knitwear bares its shoulders and (almost) its naval.
Go-everywhere jackets
Somehow, they go with everything.
Sweet (but not too sweet) coats
Lace and flowers and animal prints, oh my.
Conspicuous eyewear
Visionary glasses that are all the better to see you with.
Eternal trenches
A coat that’s also a lifetime companion.