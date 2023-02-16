The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Rihanna To Jessica Chastain

Shades of scarlet and crimson shone brightly in this week’s ravishing looks.

Jessica Chastain (above)

Ever adventurous with her sartorial selections, the multi-award-winning actor and producer attends a round of press appearances in New York wearing a tailored, 70s-inspired suit in a tonal crimson hue from Zimmermann, styled by long-time collaborator Elizabeth Stewart.

Rihanna

Making her highly anticipated return to live performing in seven years, the billionaire beauty mogul and singer went for a full, dramatic look for her Super Bowl 57 Halftime show in Arizona this week, choreographed by long-time collaborator, Viva cover star and New Zealander Parris Goebel. For the occasion, she revealed her baby bump in an all-red ensemble. Styled by Jahleel Weaver, Rihanna wore a custom Alaïa coat in tribute to the late fashion editor Andre Leon Talley, a Loewe jumpsuit, vintage brooches from Joseph Saidian & Sons, Bayco ring, Messika earrings, Jacob & Co watch, and some very cool MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon sneakers.

Lil Nas X

This week’s New York Fashion Week was all about a return to some type of simplicity, as the Viva team note in their picks from the week. Attending the Coach show, the rapper showcases his flamboyant personal style in a playful look from the brand.

Lil Nas X

Jenny Slate

Awards season continues and as Tinseltown prepares for the Oscars next month, this week’s 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon in L.A. was a chance for hopefuls to mingle and campaign for their respective nominated categories. Nominated for Marcel The Shell with Shoes On, Slate attends the event in a striking red Rosie Assoulin autumn/winter 2022 dress.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

The Broadway star kicked off the Super Bowl 57 celebrations this week with her rendition of Lift Every Voice and Sing, wearing a suitably dramatic custom Harbison look, complete with operatic sleeves and a sweeping train, a pre-cursor to Rihanna’s similarly vivid look.

Evangeline Lily

For her appearance on The Tonight Show, the Canadian actor and author went for a full monochromatic look in this Naeem Khan look. The designer has been popping on the celebrity circuit more frequently recently and it’s great to see.

Valèria Sorolla