The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Beyoncé To Kylie Minogue

Monochromatic looks prevailed this week, from sharp black-and-white Prada in London, England, to some fine broderie anglaise in Catanzaro, Italy.

Isabelle Adjani attends the Davide Campari Excellence Award ceremony. Photo / Getty Images

Isabelle Adjani

At 68 years old, the legendary French actor and singer has still got a knack for cool in this oversized Ami Paris suit with the simple addition of black sunglasses and boots while on the red carpet at the Davide Campari Excellence Award ceremony during the Locarno Film Festival 2023 on Wednesday.

Stormzy and Skepta attend #TheMikeGala in London. Photo / Getty Images

Stormzy and Skepta

The British rappers sharpen up at Stormzy’s 30th birthday celebrations while attending The Biltmore Mayfair, LXR Hotels & Resorts and Don Julio 1942. Stormzy dons a Lanvin spring 2023 technical wool suit with Burberry patent leather boots, and Skepta keeps it chic too in a full Prada ensemble.

Susan Sarandon attends the Magna Graecia Film Festival in Catanzaro, Italy. Photo / Getty Images

Susan Sarandon

Meanwhile in Italy at the Magna Graecia Film Festival at Palazzo della Regione in Catanzaro, the multi-award-winning actor keeps it fresh in a crisp Stella McCartney broderie anglaise romper suit with platform brogues. The actor was there to accept her Golden Column Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour in New Jersey. Photo / Getty Images

Continuing on her parade of custom looks for her world tour, Queen Bey adds this quick change to her set list — a custom Marc Jacobs gown that nods to the designer’s love of 60s op-art while performing to a sold-out crowd at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Rupert Friend attends the Ralph Lauren, Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter's Intimate Summer Dinner in East Hampton. Photo / Getty Images

Rupert Friend

There to attend an intimate dinner hosted by Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter as part of a Ralph Lauren Hamptons dinner party, the British star keeps it classic in a Ralph Lauren Collection knit sweater and linen trousers with a pair of slip-on embroidered espadrilles.

Kylie Minogue announces her residency 'Voltaire' in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Kylie Minogue

Never one to veer too far from her tried-and-true formula, the pop sensation selects this sheer Mugler dress to attend the official announcement of her Las Vegas residency, collaborating with The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on her show ‘Voltaire’, coming later this year.

Natasha Lyonne and Brie Larson attend Miu Miu Summer Club in Malibu. Photo / Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne and Brie Larson