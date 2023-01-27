The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Beyonce To Anne Hathaway

Shrinking violets took a backseat this week as outré ensembles found their light.

Beyonce

For a surprise (and highly controversial) performance, Beyonce chose a wardrobe of over-the-top stage looks last weekend to celebrate the opening of the new Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai. For her one-hour set, the singer was reportedly paid $24 million for her first live performance in five years. One stand-out look was a custom Nicolas Jebran look complete with opera gloves and a halo-like headpiece.

Photo / Getty Images

Hayley Bennett

Also opting for an operatic look, the actor chose this iridescent princess gown from Batsheva’s autumn/winter 2022 collection to wear at the Sundance Film Festival. Giving a modern and unexpected take on an otherwise classic silhouette, she keeps things simple with a pair of earrings.

Photo / Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

Taking a leaf out of the school of Italian maximalism, Anne continues to shine in her fashion era with this Valentino look at the brand’s haute couture show during fashion week in Paris. Whether or not you pay attention to micro-trends, fashion nerds will have noted another no-necklace look this week.

Photo / Getty Images

Maya Rudolph

Another extreme maximalist look that worked this week was from the comedian and actor who took on this head-tuning Sergio Hudson autumn/winter 2022 look at the premiere of Poker Face in L.A.

Photo / Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

Meanwhile Poker Face co-star Natasha continues to bring her eccentric brand of style to the red carpet in this scarlet-hued Schiaparelli spring/summer 2023 look. Bonus points to her hairstylist for giving this look volume with a B-52′s inspired beehive for extra fun.

Photo / Getty Images

Kendall Jenner