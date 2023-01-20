The flounce of last year makes way for streamlined austerity.

Tracee Ellis Ross (above)

It’s not often we see Tracee in something as severe as a tailored grey skirt suit, but this time her choice to replace her usual preference for feathers, colour and sequins with something rigorously chic like this Prada look made enough of an impact at the premiere of Peacock in L.A.

Photo / Getty Images

Busy Philipps

Also opting for a grey number was Busy at the Critics Choice Awards this week wearing a custom St. John dress with Le Silla shoes. The simplicity of this look was supported by a complementary shawl and white clutch, styled by celebrity stylist Karla Welch.

Photo / Getty Images

Laura Prepon

Also at the Critics Choice Awards, the Orange Is The New Black star selects this vibrant green Marchesa dress, and much like most actors on the red carpet, eschewed flashy jewellery for some understated elegance.

Photo / Getty Images

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

The Reservation Dogs breakout star sharpens up in a suit that’s anything but stuffy. With its flared trouser and crisp collar, this Balmain look is a great surprise at the Critics Choice Awards.

Photo / Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Another chic fit came courtesy of the celebrated Australian actor who had some choice words to say when she received her Critics Choice best actress accolade for her performance in Tár, delivering an impassioned speech in which she called the win “ridiculous” and praised her fellow nominees before being played out. Blanchett, who has two Oscars and won a Golden Globe for Tár just last week, called the category a “patriarchal pyramid,” demanding to “stop the televised horse race of it all”. For the occasion, she selected a tan Max Mara spring/summer 2023 look with Louis Vuitton jewels.

Photo / Getty Images

Anna Sawai

As a young actor, this Acne spring 2023 look with pannier hips was a bold avant-garde choice for the New Zealander, but showcases the potential for more interesting fashion from this star on the rise.

Photo / Getty Images

Jessie Buckley

Also at the Awards, this dramatic homage to the late and great Vivienne Westwood was a perfect choice for the actor and singer with her equally dramatic copper-hued hair pulled back to give the gown plenty of room to breathe.

Photo / Getty Images

Kate Hudson

Meanwhile, at the BAFTA Tea Party in London, Kate’s limoncello look from Galvan London was complemented with a glittering Rodo bag, Roger Vivier shoes, and Cicada earrings.

Photo / Getty Images

Michelle Williams