There’s always a time and place for a pair of slim-fitting trousers, but this medley of relaxed, wide-leg options is the sort of thing that’s perfect for the new season, as stylist Annabel Dickson showcases with this assortment of styles for spring.

Louche, relaxed trousers are an easy addition to your everyday wardrobe, and can provide an easy base to build a look from. From luxurious textures (Rory Docherty Williams, Rachel Mills x Pecchenino) to more tactile, everyday options (Wray, Wynn Hamlyn), there’s a range of great trouser styles perfect for a holiday wardrobe too.

Whether worn with a simple T-shirt or an equally relaxed shirt, relaxed trousers also look great for professional environments when paired with a tailored blazer for the perfect mix of silhouettes.