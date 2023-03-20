Today on Down Syndrome Day, long-time Viva collaborator and one of New Zealand’s leading fashion photographers Mara Sommer offers up a fresh fashion and beauty story close to her heart.

Mara’s 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter Finja has Down syndrome, and the photographer has used her practice as an artist to connect with her daughter and raise awareness around creating opportunities aligned with this year’s World Down Syndrome Day Theme of ‘With Us Not For Us.’

The German native has lent her distinctive eye to several brands and campaigns over the years, including D&M Salon, Laing, Samsung, Ruby, Mi Piaci, the Auckland Theatre Company, and more, combining her passion for fine arts with fashion along the way.

“Technically this shoot has been in the making for years,” says Mara. “When I was in school I did an internship at a theatre company in Berlin called Rambazamba, which have actors who have Down syndrome.”

Gabrielle Salmon and Molly Kate. Photo / Mara Sommer

“This was the first time for me when I got in closer contact with people with Down syndrome and I was fascinated. When they played theatre it felt so honest and real. Absolutely beautiful to watch. From then on I always wanted to do a photoshoot with people with Down syndrome. But somehow I never got around to do it.”

“When I was pregnant with my second daughter we got the diagnosis that she had Down syndrome. I remembered that time when I did the internship and it gave me confidence that everything would be fine. My daughter’s DS opened up access to a great community — here in Auckland and worldwide through Instagram.”

Every year on World Down Syndrome Day since Finja was born, Mara has actively used her creative skills to spread awareness.

“I was finally able to do this shoot and it was an absolute pleasure to meet and photograph best friends Molly, Gabs and Laetitia. Molly and Gabs blew me away with their dancing and Laetitia with her passion for taekwondo. It was a totally fun shoot and I am grateful for an amazing team who made it happen.”

Laetitia Tan. Photo / Mara Sommer Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

What is Down syndrome?

In New Zealand, approximately one in about 1000 is born with Down syndrome, which occurs when a person’s cells contain an extra chromosome number 21.

The incurable genetic disorder occurs randomly, and most children experience mild to moderate cognitive impairment. Language is delayed, and both short and long-term memory is affected; however, with the right support and early intervention, children growing up with it can still flourish.

Photo / Mara Sommer

There are three types of Down syndrome

Trisomy 21 occurs in about 95 per cent of people with Down syndrome and means all cells will have three copies of chromosome 21.

Translocation occurs in about 4 per cent of people with Down syndrome. There are still only two chromosome 21 in each cell but some extra chromosome 21 on another chromosome as well.

Mosaic Down syndrome occurs in about 1 per cent of people with Down syndrome. Some cells will have the extra chromosome 21 and some will not. People with Mosaic Down syndrome may have fewer physical features, medical problems and learning difficulties.

World Down Syndrome Day 2023

To mark today’s significant date, the New Zealand Down Syndrome Association is tapping into this year’s global theme of ‘With Us Not For Us’ to support its message of fighting for a fundamental human rights-based approach to disability. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The focus is shifting perception, with the desire to evolve from outdated charity models of disability giving people dignity and the agency to be more involved in the decisions that impact their lives, working alongside like-minded partners to improve the quality of their lives.

Tonight from 7pm, you can show your support by logging into The Big Connect 2023, New Zealand’s biggest Down syndrome video call.

Models / Molly Kate, Gabrielle Salmon, Laetitia Tan. Photographer / Mara Sommer at Collective Force. Hair and makeup / Leisa Welch. Stylist / Tori Ambler