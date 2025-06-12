From rich merlot to punchy cherry, these pieces look set to incorporate the season’s cosiest hue into your wardrobe and beauty rotation.

Food-based beauty trends aren’t exactly new – think strawberry milk nails or mocha mousse makeup.

The latest in a wave of shades to sink your teeth into are inspired by fruits freshly plucked from the vine, including rich raspberry, punchy cherry and deep blackberry shades that look just as at home on your face as they do hanging in your closet.

The timelessness of each makes a strong case for berry shades as the next neutrals, stacking up with taupes and beiges as colours complementary to any ensemble.

Below, Viva’s fashion and beauty team chart their top picks of berry-hued buys to cosy up with this winter.

The team at Valet predicted berry and cherry hues would be huge for nails this year. Essie’s take on the trend is reminiscent of a full-bodied glass of Bordeaux (as the name suggests). A rich, dark red which looks equally elegant when dressing up fingers or toes.

Trust Tom Ford to unveil a luxurious edit of lipsticks which promise a matte finish without the dreaded dryness that often accompanies formulas of this ilk. The buildable, long-wearing bullet is available in eight elevated shades, ranging from dark nudes through to deep berry.

The contrasting baby pink amplifies the rich wine hue of this striped jumper. It’s the hero piece of Ruby’s latest knit collection, and revels in the sweetest colourways of the season.

One of the latest releases from L’Oreal Paris, this 24-hour hydrating oil drenches lips in high-saturation, volumising shine. We love Berry Jolie, a juicy burgundy shade easily applied to lips with the teardrop-shaped applicator wand.

This structured and asymmetrical top, in a deep merlot, is a breezy piece for special occasions this season. The simple silhouette means it’s also accustomed to layered ensembles – add a sweater or coat for further insulation. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Acai berry and willow bark combine in this skin-smoothing body scrub, which is designed to brighten and resurface skin in one fell swoop.

You’ll be surprised how versatile these glossy cherry ballet flats are. The shine of the patent leather adds a delicious texture, while the square toe retains some structure.

The Georgia is one of the largest hair claws in Buttermilk Accessories’ collection, making it excellent for securing long, thick hair with ease. Not to mention the poppy red hue makes a statement all on its own.

Bowie is the New Zealand beauty brand making microneedling accessible to all with its at-home microneedling tool, which is dotted with 0.5mm stainless steel needles. If you’re grappling with uneven skin tone or texture, volume loss, fine lines or wrinkles, then consider adding Bowie’s Mini Kit to your skincare rotation for skin that’s plump and glowing once more.

This braided headband, interlacing rose and raspberry colourways, is a sweet and practical addition to any outfit. It’s also made in New Zealand.

Perfect for travel, New Zealand body care brand Tronque reimagined three of its best-sellers in miniature, which can be easily toted around in its cherry red cosmetic case. Find the Fully Ripe Vitamin C Body Oil, Everyday Revelation Exfoliating Renewing Serum and Rich As Croesus Firming Butter as 15ml minis inside.

Buddy’s fabrication, a mix of cotton and hemp, has been stirring some interest with a recent collaboration with designer Emma Jing. This mini tee, in this boysenberry shade, is an excellent representation of their range of staples.

Black Cherry is one of the newer shades available in Glossier’s cult-favourite blush - a burgundy-red shade which promises a dewy skin finish. Key ingredients like blurring powder pigments and the brand’s smooth-gel system ensure silky, even application without streaks or patchiness.

Flickers of rich berry shades emerge through the print of this Juliette Hogan piece. The sweeping skirt will be particularly lovely layered under long coats throughout the colder seasons.

More fashion and beauty

From notable trends to artistic inspirations.

‘Wearable Cosmetics’ Is The Next Trend In Beauty. Here’s What You Need To Know. Form meets function in the next wave of beauty products moonlighting as accessories, like perfume pendants and scented bracelets.

Magnesium Is The Skincare Ingredient Taking Over Bodycare. Here’s What It Can Do For Your Skin. By now, we’re mostly familiar with magnesium’s benefits when ingested. But its superpowers may not be limited to supplements alone.

Actor & Comedian Johanna Cosgrove’s Beauty Routine Is No Joke. Fresh off the NZ International Comedy Festival circuit, Johanna Cosgrove shares how her stage makeup befits her Sweetie persona.

Award-Winning Stylist Danny Pato Receives Order Of Merit For Services To Hairdressing. He’s won multiple hairstyling awards over the years, but Danny Pato says his New Zealand Order of Merit is the best yet.