Our weekly guide to what’s new and notable in the retail world, this week sees Fashion Week-adjacent retail opportunities and other good things for spring.

New in

Fashion Week ranges are on racks now

As NZFW returns, in-season shows have new relevance, giving attendees and consumers alike the ability to act on the inspiring experience presented by a runway show. Juliette Hogan presented a serene collection on Tuesday, with a blissful brief that referenced holidays and joy, all things we’re yearning for after a cold winter, and savvily the range is in store now — including two rather lovely florals, that would mark the start of spring (today!) very nicely.

Another spring collection seen at Fashion Week, Kate Sylvester’s new collection marks 30 years of the beloved brand, with pieces inspired by her past work, alongside fresh ideas that speak to what New Zealand women want to wear now. It’s available now, and full of hits. Read the full list of our favourite, immediately shoppable looks, online tomorrow, Saturday September 2.

Orders are open for Loclaire

On the smaller, though still special, scale of New Zealand brands, Loclaire’s made-to-order window is currently open. The latest in designer Frances Lowe’s zero-waste approach to manufacturing, there’s more of her sweet cut-out detailing, and that great quality of make that has earned her work a loyal following. Orders close midnight, Sunday, September 3.

Newlands popping-up now

Another thing we saw at Fashion Week: the New Lands studio team were set up in a brightly lit and minimalist space in The Britomart Pavilions through the week, and offered a cheery tour through their current spring/summer and upcoming autumn/winter collections. “The garments from New Lands emphasise practicality and offer neat polish across all pieces — they are carefully lined, cut precisely and venture into thoughtful colourways (maintaining both excitement and wearability),” says Viva’s Madeleine Crutchley. “The spring/summer collection, which is online now, offers sturdy and wearable basics in both neutral and bright colours, and some playful (and hand-drawn) prints. In the sneak peek of the autumn/winter collection, I was particularly charmed by a ‘burnt gold’ colourway as well as a cosy and filmic knit called ‘Cabin’. Designer Natalie Newlands says it makes her think of the comforting cottage in the Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz joint The Holiday, and I heartily agree with the reference. All of the knits are really strong, with a wide variety in stitching, colours and cuts — I’ll be hanging out for the release of the pieces next year.”

What’s happening Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Book some time with Underlena

Back in Tāmaki Makaurau for a brief interlude, Underlena founder Maxine Kelly has a few appointments still available at the brand’s new Auckland base, behind the soon-to-open Gloria boutique, and her range of luxury intimates warrant trying on in person, so book now. 8 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland.

SpaceFor Next Gen

If you, like us, finished watching the Viva Next Gen show wanting to see the designers’ impressive work up close and personal, then now’s your chance. Currently being hosted at SpaceFor in Britomart from September 1 to 3, you can see the ranges from Nicole Van Vuuren, Su’Mar, J.Bush and Flying Fox Clothing. 10 Te Ara Tahuhu, Britomart, Auckland City, Auckland.

Fantl golf apparel. Photo / Supplied

Swing by a sportingly good pop-up

If golf’s your thing, get to the Fantl pop-up at Commercial Bay in its “nook” space, which closes on Sunday. The brand’s smart array of apparel and accessories presents a modern spin on this category and looks just as good off the green too. 7 Queen St, Auckland City, Auckland.

Kathryn Wilson has a new store

Fresh off the back of her 20-year anniversary show at NZFW (with footwear styled with jazzy blouses that you can buy now), Kathryn Wilson has opened up a new store, taking over what was formerly the Dominion Books store in Herne Bay. 230 Jervois Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland.

Pick up a piece from Jeanine Clarkin

Aligning with her starring turn in the inspiring #VivaTalks panel at NZFW, where Clarkin and other leading industry figures discussed the history and relevance of style in Aotearoa, the fashion pioneer has a pop-up shop at Ellen Melville Centre (in the Marilyn Waring Room), Friday, September 1, 11 to 6, and Saturday, September 2, 10 to 4. 2 Freyberg Pl, Auckland City, Auckland.

On sale

Papinelle having a warehouse sale