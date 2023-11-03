New collections and brand-new labels, pop-ups aplenty and a world-class exhibition.

Tickets to the hottest fashion exhibition of the summer are now available

A haute event on the calendar and the highly anticipated new exhibition coming to Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, Viva is delighted to announce the opening date for Guo Pei: Fashion, Art, Fantasy 郭培 ：时装之幻梦. Opening to the public from Saturday December 9 and running until May 5, 2024, the international show will feature a breathtaking array of work — more than 60 pieces, in fact — from the famous Chinese couturier, including clothing, shoes and jewellery and even the famous Yellow Queen gown worn by Rihanna to the Met Gala in 2015, which you’ll be able to see in the flesh. Guo Pei’s fantastical designs are true works of art and need to be seen up close to be truly appreciated. Thanks to the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, supported by the Asian Couture Federation, and Auckland Art Gallery, New Zealanders will be able to do exactly that this summer. Tickets are on sale now (adults $24.50, concession holders $20.50, and free for children 12 and under) from Aucklandartgallery.com and stay tuned for more on the Gallery’s special programme of events. Wellesley St East, Auckland City, Auckland.

Crane Brothers summer 2024 collection.

A smooth new range from Crane Brothers

The cultural melting pot of post-war Paris and its hedonistic jazz scene is the inspiration behind the new summer 2024 collection from local menswear stalwart Crane Brothers. Imagine what life was like as jazz luminaries such as Dizzy Gillespie, Coleman Hawkins and Kenny Clarke descended on iconic Parisian cafes like Le Cafe Flore and Les Deux Magots; or for cocktail hour at the legendary jazz venue The Tabou Club on rue Dauphine, dressed in the sort of louche, preppy tailoring synonymous with the era. Distilling these inspirations into a collection, highlights include a double-breasted linen blazer tamed with an open, camp-collar shirt and high-rise tailored trousers that work well with a soft, short-sleeved polo shirt.

New local lingerie brand unveils its offering

The lingerie landscape in Aotearoa has been getting decidedly more interesting in recent years, with a cluster of small brands and businesses opening to answer to the demand for high-quality intimates and more personal, localised brand experience — including Awwa, Videris and Underlena. Joining their ranks is Ohen, a new lingerie label from Lu Blade-Bittle and Anja Bucher, who spoke to Viva’s Jessica Beresford about their venture.

Drawing from considerable experience — Bucher worked as a designer at Lonely for 10 years — the brand combines practical engineering and sensual lace, with fit important above all.

It’s launching with a tightly edited, rigorously wear-tested range that includes soft cup and padded styles, custom wire and fabrics that are both sensual and sensible. The first collection includes four bra styles — the Teardrop, the Lift, the Contour and the wireless Bralette — spanning 10-18 band sizes and B to G cup sizes, and four underwear styles ranging from thong to high-rise.

Festive 'Kate' mini dress by Wynn Hamlyn.

Resort range from Wynn Hamlyn arrives

A fresh drop from Wynn Hamlyn is well-timed ahead of party season and (surely soon) summer weather. There’s a mood for fun, simple dresses and quirky layers that can live without a jacket, and designer Wynn Crawshaw has made all of these something of a signature. His resort range — which showed at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney earlier this year — has just been released, and offers plenty of designs in this flavour. There’s some light-hearted frivolity in the mix, with, and a bow-laden mini dress (pictured) that’s remarkably festive, and a zingy hot pink for those who like a loud entrance, both available now. Open for pre-order is a buzzy floral — upside down and blurry, with muddy brown, grass green and buttercup yellow — and some crisp dresses that would do well at summer weddings, offering a bit of structure and simplicity that is refreshing indeed. Commercial Bay, 7 Queen St, Auckland City, Auckland

Naveya & Sloane's new engagement and wedding collection.

Naveya and Sloane’s latest collection marks matrimony

If we can impart any advice when it comes to finding an engagement or wedding ring that’s unique and timeless, our local jewellers are a great place to start. Today marks the launch of a shining new engagement and wedding collection from jewellery label Naveya & Sloane, inspired by love stories that traverse land and sea. In keeping with this theme, a wave motif runs throughout the new collection, named Boussole, French for compass. The gender-fluid collection features five engagement rings and three wedding bands.

Design lead Sophie Bioletti worked closely with Naveya & Sloane’s master jewellers to craft a collection both complementary and distinctive to the brand, with a focus on 18k yellow gold, 18k white gold, 18k red gold or platinum metals; and settings made from natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds and precious gemstones. “Boussole was a true collaboration with our jewellers and setters, a natural blend of design and craft guided by the overall vision for the collection, which saw us arrive at a curated selection of pieces that feel beautifully unique to us.” 44 Queen St, Auckland City, Auckland

A summer pop-up celebrating Filipino style

Curated vintage ranges are appealing due to their convenience factor and the distinctive sensibility a purveyor brings to their pieces. DP Vintage will showcase its summer collection this weekend, and founder Dennise Palpal-Latoc describes it as “an ode to my Filipino roots” to “celebrate and represent Filipino women”. She aims to convey this admiration through the medium vintage fashion, and the collection will be part of the Sama Sama summer pop-up on Karangahape Rd, taking place from November 3 to November 5, 12pm-5pm on Friday and 10am-5pm over the weekend. DP Vintage isn’t the only business that will be there; the event also includes Te Whanganui-a-Tara designer Laurence Sabine, Ceramics by Clarisse, jewellery from Gabbebe’s, plus on-site nail art and tattoos (and Supreme coffee) and more. Good vibes. 74 Karangahape Rd, Auckland City, Auckland.

Pompeii marble table.

Pompeii comes to Ponsonby

Stylish homeware retailer Pompeii opened the doors to its new pop-up this week, where you’ll be able to see its sophisticated range of marble furniture and objects in the flesh. Melding modern and classical, its striking wares are a cool focal point for the home. Open through November and December, the collaborative space will also feature art prints and locally made ceramics. 130 Ponsonby Rd (entrance on Mackelvie St), Ponsonby, Auckland.

A store-wide sale from Wixii

With its slinky knits and breezy wovens, Wixii has earned a dedicated following locally — all of whom will be pleased to know the brand’s taking 20 per cent off its full range this weekend, making it a good time to pick up transeasonal garb or a fun little something for summer. 136/146 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland.

