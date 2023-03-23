Autumn is a time for change, and with designers wrapping up their financial year and making space for new collections, there’s a swathe of archive sales happening this weekend — presenting a chance to secure a piece of local fashion at a more affordable price, snap up some special one-offs, or hunt down a one-that-got-away piece.

There’s also newness aplenty, and some exciting New Zealand Fashion Week news.

New In

A cool new drop from Ruby

With its day dresses and party attire a common sight around Aotearoa, you’d be forgiven for forgetting that the brand does great separates too. There are plenty of them in its new range, Symphony, which is arriving in stores now — including this particularly good ensemble (above) in some energetic shades of blue, which go very nicely with those grey trousers — with plenty of those fantastic frocks too, and collection sizing from 4 to 20+.

Kate Sylvester’s new collection is quite special

As you may have read this week, Kate Sylvester is marking 30 years in business, celebrating this milestone with Viva. Another ode to this anniversary is the brand’s new collection, 93 23. It delves into the company’s archive and heritage, and includes reissued pieces — like the ruffled Valetta shirt from 2000 — and designs inspired by the archives. The collection is starting to hit stores, with these handsome tweed pieces (the jacket is named after Kate’s first label, Sister) arriving this week. And, if you stop by a Kate Sylvester store on Friday for KS Happy Hour, from 2pm, you can enjoy a glass of Huia Vineyards and Kate Sylvester’s collaborative Sparkling Blanc de Blanc while you shop.

Deadly Ponies. Photo / Supplied

There’s a fresh batch of footwear from Deadly Ponies

After launching a couple of shoe designs last year — a move that founder Liam Bowden discussed on the Viva Talks podcast at the time — the local brand is kicking off autumn with another release of footwear, its first complete collection, well-timed for cool mornings. Its Cuban-heeled Chelsea boot is back and available in both suede and smooth leather, with a low-cut mule-style iteration (pictured) that comes in a great denim-blue moc-croc, and there are several other boot styles (lug-soled or block-heeled) as well as a shearling slide. The brand’s shoes were popular last year, so hot-foot it into stores and try some on for yourself. They’re available at Deadly Ponies’ boutiques (and online) as well as some of its stockists around the country — Queenstown’s Angel Divine, Ballantynes in Christchurch, Palm in Nelson, Sisters and Co in Mount Maunganui, and others. Prices range from $449 to $749, and the collection is hand-made in Portugal.

Matt Nash. Photo / Supplied

Matt Nash Aprons are back in stock

As part of his function-focused business, designer Matt Nash draws from the knowledge held in workwear and vintage clothing, and knows well the requirements for a fit-for-purpose design (he outfits many hospitality workers). Good news then for those who like getting their hands dirty, the brand’s best-selling made-in-New-Zealand aprons are back in stock. All have considered details like pockets, hardy finishing and adjustability. There’s the classic loop-neck apron in durable 11.5-ounce denim, made from regenerated cotton; the cross-back apron in dusky pink 9-ounce cotton denim is quite lovely, and there’s the zingy 8.5-ounce poly/cotton drill (pictured) while the split-front design, made from a lighter 8.5-ounce poly-cotton drill in a handsome bottle green, is good for potters and those who sit-down for tasks.

On Sale

Bronwyn is hosting a sample sale

More footwear news this week — this one’s a not-to-be-missed sale from local brand Bronwyn. In addition to reductions online, founder and designer Sarah Street will be hosting a very rare, very limited sale on Saturday, March 25 from 10am to 4pm, offering up a select range of end-of-season sale pieces, seconds, and (excitingly) sample pairs. Ambian Studios, 8b Monmouth St, Grey Lynn.

Hunters and Collectors is celebrating Cuba Dupa with some special discounts

Funky festival Cuba Dupa is taking place in Wellington this weekend, and one not-to-be-missed happening is the Hunters and Collectors sale, March 25-26 from 12pm to 7pm, which promises to release “two years’ worth of hoarding” into the wild. The boutique’s famously good vintage and pre-loved designer pieces will be priced well (under $100 apparently) and located upstairs at the store. 134 Cuba St, Te Aro, Wellington.

Awwa. Photo / Supplied

Enjoy a discount on Awwa

For what goes underneath all of the above, now is a good opportunity to get some of Awwa’s excellent underwear for a discount. The inclusive brand (which runs from size XS to 6XL+) is marking its end of financial year with a sale, and giving shoppers 25 per cent off a selection of its range — including bras, period underwear, and an assortment of sets — online only, until March 31.

There’s a garage sale at Bizarre Bazaar

One of a handful of new-generation independent shops to pop up around Aotearoa recently — welcome additions indeed to our retail landscape — the cool, Y2K-avant-garde shop Bizarre Bazaar is holding a sale this weekend in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, with samples and seconds from its cutting-edge designer roster (there are even unreleased pieces) as well as vintage fashion. We predict there will be lots of gems to be found. 100 Tory St, Te Aro, Wellington.

Jimmy D is popping up on Karangahape Rd

Wellington-based designer James Dobson is coming back to Auckland (albeit briefly) with his label Jimmy D holding a pop-up sale from Friday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26. It’s your chance to get some dynamic pieces for this consistently cool brand, including sought-after samples, archive pieces and past-season stock (good for collectors, and those looking to hunt down something they might have missed in the past). Get thee to Lost & Led Astray for all the goods. 482 Karangahape Rd, Auckland.

Mina has extended its sample sale

If you’re in the market for some breezy, transeasonal pieces and a less-is-more style, local brand Mina has extended its sample sale, with 40 per cent off online until March 30. For those in the area, the sale also includes their Grey Lynn store — a lovely spot (in the same block as Thom Morison and Rachel Mills) that’s well worth a visit. 600 Great North Rd, Grey Lynn, Auckland.

Nisa’s Auckland archive sale is finally happening

Following its news, covered in this column last week, that Te Whanganui-a-Tara brand Nisa was for sale, the brand is heading up to Tāmaki Makaurau for a long-awaiting archive sale (postponed due to Cyclone Gabrielle), giving Aucklanders the chance to try and buy the label’s popular underwear. Taking place Saturday March 25 and Sunday March 26, 10am to 3pm, there will be up to 60 per cent off best-sellers, end-of-line styles, samples and seconds, and some one-off pieces. The Bank Space at Pocket Bar, 592 Great North Rd, Grey Lynn, Auckland.

Designer discounts at Tango

One last piece of news for footwear fans, beloved Parnell vintage boutique Tango is having a sale on its range of designer shoes — including Prada, Miu Miu and Sergio Rossi — with 20-50 per cent off in-store only.

Benjamin Alexander is making space for his new collection

Another designer clearing out their stock room, Benjamin Alexander is holding an end-of-season sale Friday March 24 and Saturday March 25 from 11am to 3pm (and online for those not in the neighbourhood, with the discount applied at the till) with 50 per cent off current and past-season pieces. If you’ve had your eyes on the brand’s dreamy blue velvet suiting and theatrical satins, you’ll want to be at this one. 28 Crummer Rd, Grey Lynn, Auckland (entry via Mackelvie St car park).

Thom Morison. Photo / Supplied

More reductions from Thom Morison

The clock is ticking if you want to snap up some pieces from menswear designers Thom Morison’s end-of-season sale. His beautiful made-in-Aotearoa pieces are up to half price, including the current season — like this beautiful shirt, now $179, and jacket, now $315 — and there are some limited archive pieces left too. Peruse the offering online or head to his Grey Lynn store, stopping by Mina and Nisa while you’re on the block. 598 Great North Rd, Grey Lynn, Auckland.

In The News

New Zealand Fashion Week announces a special show

Viva is thrilled to present the Viva Next Gen Show as part of the official New Zealand Fashion Week schedule for 2023. Continuing to showcase our commitment to supporting fresh design talent, applications are now open for all emerging fashion designers to participate. Mentorship opportunities will be available to finalists to further support their goals, foster networking and collaboration opportunities within the industry, and support a circular fashion ecosystem in Aotearoa.

The Viva Next Gen Show is open to all New Zealand Citizens and New Zealand permanent residents currently residing in Aotearoa. New Zealand citizens do not have to be residing in NZ at the time of application. Applicants must have been producing commercially available apparel for a minimum of one year and a maximum of three years (at the time of submitting their application) and have an essential focus on sustainable and ethical business practices or demonstrate a willingness to move to a more sustainable business.

All applicants will be reviewed by a selection committee of fashion industry leaders including NZFW general manager Yasmin Farry, Viva editor Amanda Linnell, Viva fashion and creative director Dan Ahwa, stylist and award-winning costume designer Sammy Salsa, fashion designer James Dobson of Jimmy D, and rising photography talent and supporter of emerging fashion Matt Hurley.