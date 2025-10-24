Gardens are in bloom and the weather is warming up. To welcome the new season, stylist Troi Atkins and model Olivér Bartha take a stroll through a selection of refreshing menswear.

Extra, Extra!

Read all about these wardrobe essentials done well.

Make smart choices for your fabrications this summer. Swap a crisp white shirt for something more relaxed (linen) and look for cuts that let the breeze in.

RM Williams shirt $219. Paired with Wynn Hamlyn summer shorts (coming soon). Flatlist Eyewear and Ader Error Hat.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Workwear Refined

Classics, with a twist.

These ensembles, though familiar, invite a touch of something unexpected. Utility jackets and cargo-inspired silhouettes evolve into sharp wardrobe staples.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Zambesi suiting POA. Harris Tapper beaded orchid tee $329. Flatlist Eyewear sunnies $417. Paloma Wool belt $179. Timberland boat shoes $485.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Sylvester workwear jacket $399. You Know Clothing tank (coming soon). Porter James Sports dart pants $249. Adidas BW Army shoes $210.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Double-layered Wynn Hamlyn shirt $395. Porter James Sports dart trousers in sand suiting $249.

Blue For You

Workwear classics deliver an assured look.

Blue continues its reign as a trans-seasonal neutral, lending a cool, understated refinement to warm-weather looks without compromising on style.

Layered Versace shirts $1580 and $1860. Denim shorts $1780.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Summer Inspiration

Raw edges and a sweet necktie provide new perspective.

Boat shoes, polos and shirting receive inventive and thoughtful updates. Look for small twists to keep things interesting (the fraying edges of these shorts are a pleasant dash of contemporary cool).

Orwell polo by Harris Tapper $489. Beach Brains “Cut Short” $329. Wynn Hamlyn neck scarf (not for sale).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Jet Set

Pack your best bag for upcoming summer holidays.

Versatile bags and understated jewellery elevate everyday looks – consider pops of colour for a more joyful addition.

Gucci suiting, shoes, bag, and watch POA.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Photographer / Babiche Martens. Model / Olivér Bartha from Jam Talent. Styling / Troi Atkins. Hair & Makeup / Carolyn Haslett. Stylist’s assistant / Chloe Hulme. Photographer’s assistant / Isobella Turenhout.

With thanks to Hotel Britomart for the use of one of its bicycles.

