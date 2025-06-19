Ring in Matariki with these warming winter recipes.

Long weekends are the ideal opportunity to dig out those recipes you’ve long been meaning to whip up. And what better time to gather friends and family together for a festive winter meal than Matariki?

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best recipes to feed a group – big or small – this weekend. From slow-cooked comfort dishes and simple and seasonal options to decadent, showstopping desserts, add these delicious recipes to your Matariki menu.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This beautiful homemade pesto goes with almost anything. In this recipe, it is smothered on a fillet of salmon and served up as is for people to dig into. Simple and tasty.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This vegetarian-friendly lasagna is packed with spiced pumpkin, a healthy serving of vegetables and lashings of the good stuff – cheese! Serve with leftover homemade pesto or a crispy green salad.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This comforting winter recipe is a good dish to feed a crowd, and uses sweet swede, garden vegetables and that must-have freezer staple, frozen peas.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These melt-in-your-mouth lamb shanks are a great set-and-forget option. Full of flavour from the eggplant, spices and red wine, they are best served with a big sprinkle of fresh parsley.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The beauty of these twice-cooked soufflés are that they are easy to make ahead, and impressive to serve to guests. Blue cheese is the star here – the more pungent the better!

Photo / Babiche Martens

A dose of gin gives this healthy and zesty stir-fry a little twist. A must on your weekend menu to add a hint of green, or as a delicious side dish.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This lovely vegetarian pumpkin curry is packed with pulses. Lentils and chickpeas make for a hearty curry that is also sweet and creamy. Serve with rice or alongside steaming-hot naan bread for dipping.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Requiring few ingredients, this simple and classic cheesecake is a showstopper. Rich and creamy, this dessert will still be good two or three days after baking.

Photo / Babiche Marterns

The perfect finish to a big winter meal, this coffee and chocolate custard is simple to make, and pretty served in individual ramekins – which also ensures everyone gets their share.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A delightful option for brunch or dessert, these fun and impressive waffles are served with an easy, homemade chia jam for an extra-special touch.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Use up some canned fruit from the cupboards in this warming sponge pudding. Perfect served on a chilly winter evening and best eaten warm with lashings of whipped cream.

Photo / Babiche Martens