We’ve finally arrived at our runway-side seats at New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria, following a four-year hiatus, and need a moment to refresh and refamiliarise with the event.

After years of covering NZFW, the Viva archives have become a rich resource for understanding all the complex happenings — and have catalogued the major moments that have become legendary in the 22 years since its inception.

There are articles that track the origins of the event, highlight the early runway shows of some major NZ designer careers and in-depth photo collections cataloguing parties, runway shows and street style.

Kate Sylvester preparing for NZFW. Photo / Olivia Renouf

The Return of NZFW 2023

After a four-year hiatus, New Zealand Fashion Week officially returns to Tāmaki Makaurau with a fresh outlook and a group of new leaders.

In March, following the official announcement that New Zealand Fashion Week would return this August, Dan Ahwa talked to general manager Yasmin Farry about the vision for the refreshed showcase.

Ahwa notes the distinct challenge for local industry and NZFW in returning to the stage after major shifts in how consumers engage with the fashion industry, due to the strains caused by the pandemic and changes in how consumers engage with (and what they expect of) fashion.

He highlights that these changes have led the local industry to adjust its approach.

"This includes the increase of digital communications with suppliers and customers, logistical supply chain issues, conversations around inclusivity, marketing squarely targeted at Gen Z audiences, and the industry's ongoing conflict with sustainability."

Speaking to Yasmin Farry, the general manager of New Zealand Fashion 2023 (who has worked as a producer at the event at nearly every NZFW since its launch in 2001), Dan explores how the event will look after the four-year break.

Yasmin affirms that there are some major changes in the works, including an effort to increase the awareness of cultural competency, a focus on growth of the interactive elements like panel talks and workshops (alongside the usual runway shows and installations) and a runway event designed to promote some emerging talents.

Layla wears a Kiri Nathan hand-woven kakahu in 2018. Photo / Mara Sommer

Why Kiri Nathan Is A National Treasure

Designer Kiri Nathan is set to open NZFW this year, with a “runway experience based on Māori fashion through the ages”.

Earlier this morning, Kiri Nathan (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Hauā, Ngāti Paoa) presented the first runway show of the week, opening the event with a collection that explored a wide scope of fashion in Aotearoa. Attendees pottered into the foyer and lounges of the Viaduct Events Centre holding green saplings and raving about the performance.

In a statement, ahead of the show, Kiri explained, “The Kiri Nathan collection for New Zealand Fashion Week 2023 is based on the haerenga of fashion for Māori, from kākahu muka through to today and a look into the future.”

She continued, “We’re touching on what Māori wear as well as what Māori have crafted and designed based on environmental impacts.”

In 2018, Dan interviewed the designer, considering how Kiri makes a contribution "to upholding the values of Māoridom" through her designs. She also highlighted what it means to take on opportunities where her work steps into a bright spotlight.

“There’s also a very real sense of responsibility to our culture and ensuring cultural integrity. It’s not just us, or our brand ... it is Te Ao Maori being celebrated. We play a very small part in the sharing process. The wonderful thing is witnessing people connect, whether they are of influence or not, it is powerful.”

Last year, Kiri also launched Te Āhuru Mōwai (with a celebration that was attended by hundreds and counted Jacinda Arden and Kīngi Tūheitia as guests). Te Āhuru Mōwai is located in Glen Innes and is a shelter where Nathan works to support Māori designers and their aspirations.

Nathan’s designs have been worn by some major names, including former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Megan Markle, Beyoncé, Demi Lovato and Mariah Carey. The designer was also honoured as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2020.

Nom*D autumn/winter collection 2003 New Zealand Fashion Week. Photo / Dean Purcell

What We’ve Lost & Gained In The Evolution Of NZFW

Viva takes a comprehensive and grounded romp through the NZFW archives, highlighting how the fashion-scape has shifted over time.

Following the announcement that New Zealand Fashion Week would return for 2023, Viva looked to consider how the event has developed in the 22 years since its first showing.

Starting in October 2001, when Prime Minister Helen Clark officially opened the event at the Auckland Town Hall — which then held the title of L’Oreal New Zealand Fashion Week — this piece highlights the big moments through the years. And there were plenty; the Air NZ naming right sponsorship, unexpected celebrity guest appearances, the introduction of ‘eco-focused shows’, Kate Sylvester’s call for further government support in the local fashion industry and the development of big production runway shows for a new wave of designers.

As well as cataloguing the shifts in the event, this piece considers the setting of each week over the years by consulting the various pop cultural influences that were relevant at the time. In 2009...

“That year’s MTV VMAs defined the times: Kanye interrupted Taylor, and Lady Gaga revealed her iconic and shocking bloody paparazzi performance.”

Photo / Jason Dorday

Dame Pieter Stewart’s Memorable NZFW Moments

In 2001, Dame Pieter Stewart founded the annual event. She takes a look back at all the flamboyant fun that it has brought her over the years.

In her travels down memory lane, the Dame recalls one particularly outrageous moment, with a beloved New Zealand actress performing a bit of trickery.

“One year Lucy Lawless created her own excitement as one of our VIP guests. We’d organised front row seats for her and her daughter and were surprised to see Daisy sitting next to a very suave-looking man. Concerned that Lucy had decided not to come, we were about to move the mystery man back a few rows when Lucy identified herself — dressed as a man, moustache and all.”

Models backstage at Harman Grubisa's Autumn/Winter 2017 show. Photo / Guy Coombes

Insiders Share Their Fashion Week Memories

How do the influential people working behind the scenes remember their time at New Zealand Fashion Week?

Working to make a runway show work or shimmying the parties at Fashion Week can be both chaotic and exciting. A group of experts share their most memorable moments from their time backstage in this cheeky video.

Designer Kathryn Wilson recalls noise control being called, while photographer Guy Coombes remembers the moment that Pamela Anderson first arrived.

Model and influencer Anna Reeve highlights the feeling she had while walking the runway for the first time.

“It was this whole new thing of suddenly taking off my hair in front of hundreds and thousands of strangers. [It was] something new to me, that I found really scary, but it was really liberating.”

Photos / Michelle Abraham

Starving Artists Fund’s Digital Showcase Is A Vital Part Of Our Industry

A collective of designers create a runway show prioritising artistic expression and offer a progressive challenge.

In 2021, multidisciplinary fashion designer and creative Natasha Ovely was working to bring a community of designers together for a live showcase, aiming to show at NZFW. Then, battling through delays caused by Covid, The Independent Show eventually transitioned to an innovative and capturing digital piece (premiering in April 2022).

Natasha, who started her label Starving Artists Fund in 2018, is known for her sculptural and textural work as well as a grounded commitment to ungendered and size-inclusive clothing. With The Independent Show, the designer looked to bring together a cohort of creatives with a similar approach, for a display of self-expression, inclusion and artistry.

The aim, Natasha told Dan Ahwa at the time, was also larger than displaying the work of the collective.

“It is a challenge to the existing format of runway shows and presents a fresh perspective while making it open to the general public. No red tape, no hierarchy, and no sitting still.”

The designers featured at the showcase include Kerry Brack, Su Mar the Label, Hams Studio, Rhyana, Nicole Van Vuuren and Jenny Ruan (some of whom have previously shown at NZFW, as well as off-site shows). The work of independent creatives and designers remain a pivotal piece of the fashion scene in Aotearoa, and The Independent Show is a valuable part of the puzzle.

Juliette Hogan at NZ Fashion Week 2019. Photo / Karen Ishiguro

What Went Down The Runway In 2019

