Rosalia stars in the latest Acne campaign shot on an iPhone

There's no limit really to how advanced our phones have become, with technology to rival any state-of-the-art camera.

So in a meeting of fashion, technology and celebrity, Swedish fashion brand Acne unveiled its autumn/winter 2022 campaign photographed by Dutch artist Paul Kooiker on an Apple iPhone and features Spanish singer and pop powerhouse Rosalia reimagined as a strong historical muse in a series of intimate still and moving images.

“The fall collection was a collage of different ideas and feelings, so we wanted to explore this clash of historical references but with a cultural icon who feels so effortlessly of the moment,” says Jonny Johansson, creative director of Acne.

Like a unique combination of Man Ray surrealism and Matrix futurism, the campaign launches with a series of exclusive activations across the globe from New York, Barcelona, Los Angeles, Mexico City, London and Paris.

"When I pose for a photographer, I always try to be myself but also try to channel an energy," says the Bizcochito singer, who shot the campaign in her hometown of Barcelona.

"What appealed to me the most about working with Paul was that he has an atemporal style, his pictures could have been taken when photography was invented. But, at the same time, he transmits a freshness of the moment. His pictures are badass."

Andie MacDowell's grey corkscrew hair lights up the runway in Paris

Actress Andie MacDowell was a shining star at Paris Fashion Week last week, hitting the runway in silver sequins and feathers with resplendent grey corkscrew curls completing her look. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The 64-year-old danced her way down the catwalk for the L'Oreal Paris Le Define Walk Your Worth runway show, scrunching her curls, which she transitioned from brunette to her natural grey over lockdown.

Speaking to Vogue in 2021 about embracing her salt and pepper hair, she revealed: "I was so cautious because I didn't want anybody to be upset and I was trying to figure out how I could wear wigs to please people.

“But then once I did it, it was just so clear to me that my instincts were right because I’ve never felt more powerful. I feel more honest. I feel like I’m not pretending. I feel like I’m embracing right where I am. I feel really comfortable. And in a lot of ways, I think it’s more striking on my face. I just feel like it suits me.”

The L’Oreal Paris show was the fifth for the brand, the idea behind it being to inspire “all women to unapologetically show up in the world and walk towards their destiny in confidence”. The public outdoor runway show took place at the Ecole Militaire, a national monument in the heart of Paris.

The Princess of Wales wore a cheap and cheerful dress

Keenly aware of investment dressing, one of the Princess of Wales' tried-and-true formulas is mixing her wardrobe of British designer favourites including Alexander McQueen, Emilia Wickstead and Erdem with high-street finds.

This past weekend she selected a pleated Karen Millen dress in a sunny hue while out visiting the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit to meet with staff, matched with navy pumps and minimal accessories.

The structured midi dress comes with pleats and a belt, and comes in a variety of colours. Unsurprisingly, the £175 dress in yellow has sold out now. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The Princess of Wales. Photo / Getty Images

Deuce's YHP Campaign launches today on World Mental Health Day 2022

It's heartening to see local brands rise to the precarious balancing act of genuine social responsibility with commerce, and for local footwear brand Deuce, its commitment to supporting our rangatahi through its Young Hearts Project is once again in the spotlight as it launches a new campaign today coinciding with World Mental Health Day.

Founded by Merchant 1948/Mi Piaci director Shane Anselmi in 2014, the Young Hearts Project is aimed at uplifting youth through life's challenges, and since its inception, the initiative has raised over $1.7 million through the simple sale of Deuce sneakers, with $2 from every pair sold donated directly to the kaupapa.

The Deuce x Young Hearts Project Campaign sees three key giving partners come together, with each organisation playing a pivotal part in helping young people of New Zealand overcome obstacles. They are Youthline, the Graeme Dingle Foundation, and the Great Potentials Foundation.

For over 50 years, Youthline has provided support to New Zealand youth, including offering a free helpline service, youth mentoring, free counselling sessions and programmes in schools.

The Graeme Dingle Foundation has, since 1995, been a leader in positive child and youth development, currently working with over 28,000 young New Zealanders.

For over 30 years, Great Potentials has worked to break a cycle of disadvantage and guide New Zealanders toward a brighter future. Working with low-income New Zealand communities, Great Potentials are helping to unleash the potential of children, young people and families through education and parental support.

To show your support and to learn more about this unique project, visit Merchant1948.co.nz

The new Deuce x Young Hearts project campaign launches today. Photo / Supplied

Kristen Stewart debuts new mullet at Chanel's spring/summer 2023 show

Hair chameleon Kristen Stewart stepped out at the Chanel show in Paris last week with an edgy new 'do a short, choppy pixie cut reminiscent of her The Runaways-era mullet.

The actress, who is also the House ambassador for Chanel, debuted her modern grunge cut at Chanel's spring/summer 2023 ready-to-wear show, wearing a striped Chanel top, classic Chanel tweed skirt and black combat boots.