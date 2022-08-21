Emma Watson is the new face of Prada’s latest fragrance release

It's a match made in heaven with the announcement that actor and activist Emma Watson is the new face of Prada's forthcoming women’s fragrance Pradaoxe. Reviving her signature pixie haircut and wering a spring/summer 2022 satin dress in the campaign, the fragrance is set to launch globally from today.

It will also be supported by Watson's directorial debut, creating a short film for the campaign.

"When Prada asked me to be the face of their new fragrance campaign, I asked if I could direct it," Watson wrote on Instagram. "Months later, I'm able to share the results of the faith they shared in me, with all of you. I can't wait to share this piece of my art, and hope that you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it."

Blackpink's new music video for Pink Venom is a fashionable affair

K-pop girl group sensation Blackpink celebrate the release of their new single and music video Pink Venom in anticipation of the band's forthcoming sophomore album, Born Pink.

What we've come to understand about the Blackpink phenomenon is their close ties with luxury fashion too, with each member of the band associated with their own work as fashion ambassadors for a range of brands. There's Rose and her partnership with Tiffany & Co. and Saint Laurent; Jennie and Chanel; Lisa and Celine; and Jisoo with Christian Dior.

In the new video, they pay tribute to their Korean style roots, with Jisoo wearing a contemporary take on a traditional Korean hanbok while strumming a melody on a geomungo (traditional Korean plucked zither). Throughout the video, we're taken on a fashion journey highlighting their eclectic taste in style, from cybergoth looks to 90s streetwear, wearing a mix of emerging designers and established brands including Neon Genesis Oddity, Celine, Vivienne Westwood, Chanel, Rick Owens and Bulgari.

The band has also announced their forthcoming Born Pink Tour kicking off in October, with a final date in Auckland on June 21, 2023.

Watch the full music video released this past weekend below.

Beauty's buzziest new trend: Kermit highlighter

If you're in the midst of living your best Y2K-inspired, Alien Superstar-bopping life, then this new beauty trend is sure to pique your attention.

If pink, peach and honey reflects walked, it's so green could run. A signature shade for those hoping to achieve an out-of-this-world effect, green highlighter in its many forms (be it cream, powder or liquid) offers glow while lending its colour-correcting powers to those who grapple with redness or rosacea.

Said to look best on those with warmer skin tones (we have the colour wheel to thank for this theory), green higlighter has been popularised by the likes of Ariana Grande and Instagram user @glamxbrit, who repurposed the Colourpop Mint To Be Eyeshadow Palette as a highlighter over the tops of her cheekbones.

While the trend remains in its infancy, it's likely the best green gleam can be achieved through mint-hued eyeshadow alone, but expect brands to release their own versions of green highlighter as the trend builds momentum.

TikTok made me do it: Skin Cycling

TikTok trends come and go, but the most recent one to appear on our radar does seem to offer some merit.

Despite it's moniker, skin cycling doesn't involve slogging it out on a stationary bike, rather, the dermatologist-approved method involves employing a four-night skincare regimen which alternates between using active ingredients and leaving the skin to rest.

According to dermatologist Dr Whitney Bowe, a four-night regimen could look like this: a chemical-based exfoliant one night and a retinoid the next, then allotting two recovery nights before repeating the steps all over again.

It's said to help get the most out of your skincare while minimising irritation, which is certainly something we can get on board with.