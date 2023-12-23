At Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Marae, Fashion Takes On The Mood Of The Nation

It’s time to celebrate the creativity, self-expression and joy that underpins everything we do at Viva with the stories that you read the most and spent the greatest time with in 2023. The following article, which originally ran in July as part of our Fashion Week coverage, was one of them.
Identity comes to play as we question what New Zealand fashion represents now, showcasing an assortment of New Zealand fashion talent at the heart of Tāmaki Makaurau. Here, creativity, sustainability and a sense of dignity converge for a reflection point.