50 Stunning Engagement Rings For That Big Question

These diamonds, sapphires and rubies speak for themselves.
If you’re in the market for an engagement ring, we’ve rounded up ample inspiration. From coloured gems to crystal-clear diamonds, exaggerated shapes and unassuming bands, there’s a style for everyone to consider. Let’s start with 50.
Jessica McCormack 0.45ct heart-shaped ruby and 0.26ct marquise-cut diamond 18k yellow gold ring, $11,040, from Simon James.
Zoe McBride pear 8.01ct green pear-shaped sapphire in solid 9ct white gold $4400.
The Collectrice art deco sapphire and ruby flip ring with 1ct rubies, 1.2cts of sapphires, and 0.7cts of diamonds in 18k white gold.
Nolan and Vada three-stone 1.03ct emerald teal sapphire and 0.29 baguette-cut diamond 18k yellow gold ring $6600.
Webb’s Auctions pre-loved 1.52ct platinum ring estimated at $16,000-$20,000.
Sophie Bille Brahe 1.71ct diamonds in bezel setting 18k yellow gold ring, $33,820, from Seletti Concept Store.