50 Stunning Engagement Rings For That Big Question

By Annabel Dickson
Viva
Collage / Julia Gessler

These diamonds, sapphires and rubies speak for themselves.

If you’re in the market for an engagement ring, we’ve rounded up ample inspiration. From coloured gems to crystal-clear diamonds, exaggerated shapes and unassuming bands, there’s a style for everyone to consider. Let’s start with 50.

Zoe McBride pear 8.01ct green pear-shaped sapphire in solid 9ct white gold $4400.

Pascoes 0.30ct diamond princess-cut in 9ct gold ring $1899.

Webb’s Auctions pre-loved 1.52ct platinum ring estimated at $16,000-$20,000.

