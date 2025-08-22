Fashion

3 Slow-Cooked Dishes To Sink Into Over A Chilly Weekend


By Angela Casley
Viva
Photo / Babiche Martens

Set these dishes in the oven and relax while the heat does all the work for you.

Lamb Tagine With Pumpkin & Prunes

Serves 4

Using an ovenproof dish suitable for your element eliminates the need for extra dishes! After the initial preparation, the tagine is left to develop

3 Tbsp oil

800g diced lamb

2 cloves garlic, crushed

A few strands of saffron soaked in 2 Tbsp water

2 tsp each paprika, cumin, coriander

1 cinnamon quill

2 cups vegetable stock

1 tsp salt and pepper

300g pumpkin, peeled

100g prunes

1 cup chopped coriander
To serve

Couscous
  1. Preheat the oven to 150C.
  2. Heat the oil in a large pan. Add the lamb in two batches, browning it all over. Place everything back in the pan.
  3. Add the garlic, saffron, spices, cinnamon quill, vegetable stock, salt and pepper. Cover and place into the oven for 2 hours.
  4. Then add the pumpkin and prunes for a further 1 hour.
  5. Remove, check the seasoning, fold through the coriander and serve hot with couscous.
Chicken With Preserved Lemon

Serves 4

Enhancing the humble chicken leg with a few flavours transforms it into a delightful party dish, worthy of serving to guests. Prepare a delicious mash to accompany it, along with winter greens.

2 Tbsp oil

4 x chicken legs

2 onions, chopped

1 Tbsp grated ginger

3 cloves garlic, chopped

2 tsp cumin

2 tsp coriander

1 tsp turmeric

1 Tsp salt

2 cups chicken stock

2 Tbsp lemon juice

½ cup green olives

½ a preserved lemon, sliced

½ cup chopped parsley
  1. Preheat the oven to 170C.
  2. Heat one tablespoon of oil in a large frying pan. Brown the chicken on all sides, then transfer it to a large baking dish.
  3. Combine the ginger, garlic, cumin, coriander, turmeric and salt with a tablespoon of oil to form a paste. Smother it over the chicken. Pour the stock around and add the lemon juice, olives and preserved lemon. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes.
  4. Remove from the oven, add the parsley, and serve hot.
Pork Shoulder Croquettes

Makes 16

There is a bit of fluffing involved in making these, but they are then ready to be cooked in no time at all. Or, if you prefer, enjoy them for dinner and freeze some for the following week.

About 700g of pork shoulder

1 onion, chopped finely

3 cloves garlic, crushed

20g butter

2 tsp sesame oil

2 Tbsp flour

1 cup vegetable or chicken stock

1 cup grated parmesan

2 Tbsp sweet chilli

½-1 cup oil to fry

To serve, chutney or jelly Coating

½ cup flour to dust

1 egg mixed with 2 Tbsp water

1-2 cup breadcrumbs
  1. Preheat the oven to 150C. Place the pork in an ovenproof dish with 2 cups of chicken stock. Season it, add the onion and garlic, cover tightly, and place it in the oven for two-and-a-half hours. Check – if it is falling off the bone, it is ready. Remove and shred with two forks.
  2. To make the base of the croquettes, warm the butter and sesame oil in a frying pan. Add the flour, stirring to combine. Pour in the stock from the pork juices or another source, stirring until it thickens. Remove from the heat.
  3. Combine the shredded pork with the base, parmesan, and chilli, ensuring they mix well. Roll the mixture into croquettes 4-5cm long.
  4. Dust the croquettes in flour, dip them in the egg mixture, then roll them in breadcrumbs. Refrigerate until ready to cook.
  5. To cook, heat 2cm of oil in a frying pan. Cook in batches, rolling to ensure even colour coverage.
  6. Serve warm with pickle or chutney. I used my homemade guava jelly.

