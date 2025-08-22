3 Slow-Cooked Dishes To Sink Into Over A Chilly Weekend

Set these dishes in the oven and relax while the heat does all the work for you.
Lamb Tagine With Pumpkin & Prunes
Serves 4
Using an ovenproof dish suitable for your element eliminates the need for extra dishes! After the initial preparation, the tagine is left to develop
- Preheat the oven to 150C.
- Heat the oil in a large pan. Add the lamb in two batches, browning it all over. Place everything back in the pan.
- Add the garlic, saffron, spices, cinnamon quill, vegetable stock, salt and pepper. Cover and place into the oven for 2 hours.
- Then add the pumpkin and prunes for a further 1 hour.
- Remove, check the seasoning, fold through the coriander and serve hot with couscous.
Chicken With Preserved Lemon
Serves 4
Enhancing the humble chicken leg with a few flavours transforms it into a delightful party dish, worthy of serving to guests. Prepare a delicious mash to accompany it, along with winter greens.
- Preheat the oven to 170C.
- Heat one tablespoon of oil in a large frying pan. Brown the chicken on all sides, then transfer it to a large baking dish.
- Combine the ginger, garlic, cumin, coriander, turmeric and salt with a tablespoon of oil to form a paste. Smother it over the chicken. Pour the stock around and add the lemon juice, olives and preserved lemon. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes.
- Remove from the oven, add the parsley, and serve hot.
Pork Shoulder Croquettes
Makes 16
There is a bit of fluffing involved in making these, but they are then ready to be cooked in no time at all. Or, if you prefer, enjoy them for dinner and freeze some for the following week.
- Preheat the oven to 150C. Place the pork in an ovenproof dish with 2 cups of chicken stock. Season it, add the onion and garlic, cover tightly, and place it in the oven for two-and-a-half hours. Check – if it is falling off the bone, it is ready. Remove and shred with two forks.
- To make the base of the croquettes, warm the butter and sesame oil in a frying pan. Add the flour, stirring to combine. Pour in the stock from the pork juices or another source, stirring until it thickens. Remove from the heat.
- Combine the shredded pork with the base, parmesan, and chilli, ensuring they mix well. Roll the mixture into croquettes 4-5cm long.
- Dust the croquettes in flour, dip them in the egg mixture, then roll them in breadcrumbs. Refrigerate until ready to cook.
- To cook, heat 2cm of oil in a frying pan. Cook in batches, rolling to ensure even colour coverage.
- Serve warm with pickle or chutney. I used my homemade guava jelly.