3 Slow-Cooked Dishes To Sink Into Over A Chilly Weekend

Lamb Tagine With Pumpkin & Prunes

Serves 4

Using an ovenproof dish suitable for your element eliminates the need for extra dishes! After the initial preparation, the tagine is left to develop wonderful flavours in the oven. Then, just enjoy.

3 Tbsp oil
800g diced lamb
2 cloves garlic, crushed
A few strands of saffron soaked in 2 Tbsp water
2 tsp each paprika, cumin, coriander
1 cinnamon quill
2 cups vegetable stock
1 tsp salt and pepper
300g pumpkin, peeled
100g prunes
1 cup chopped coriander

To serve Couscous Couscous

Preheat the oven to 150C. Heat the oil in a large pan. Add the lamb in two batches, browning it all over. Place everything back in the pan. Add the garlic, saffron, spices, cinnamon quill, vegetable stock, salt and pepper. Cover and place into the oven for 2 hours. Then add the pumpkin and prunes for a further 1 hour. Remove, check the seasoning, fold through the coriander and serve hot with couscous.

Chicken With Preserved Lemon

Serves 4

Enhancing the humble chicken leg with a few flavours transforms it into a delightful party dish, worthy of serving to guests. Prepare a delicious mash to accompany it, along with winter greens.

2 Tbsp oil
4 x chicken legs
2 onions, chopped
1 Tbsp grated ginger
3 cloves garlic, chopped
2 tsp cumin
2 tsp coriander
1 tsp turmeric
1 Tsp salt
2 cups chicken stock
2 Tbsp lemon juice
½ cup green olives
½ a preserved lemon, sliced
½ cup chopped parsley

Preheat the oven to 170C. Heat one tablespoon of oil in a large frying pan. Brown the chicken on all sides, then transfer it to a large baking dish. Combine the ginger, garlic, cumin, coriander, turmeric and salt with a tablespoon of oil to form a paste. Smother it over the chicken. Pour the stock around and add the lemon juice, olives and preserved lemon. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, add the parsley, and serve hot.

Pork Shoulder Croquettes

Makes 16

There is a bit of fluffing involved in making these, but they are then ready to be cooked in no time at all. Or, if you prefer, enjoy them for dinner and freeze some for the following week.

About 700g of pork shoulder
1 onion, chopped finely
3 cloves garlic, crushed
20g butter
2 tsp sesame oil
2 Tbsp flour
1 cup vegetable or chicken stock
1 cup grated parmesan
2 Tbsp sweet chilli
½-1 cup oil to fry

To serve, chutney or jelly

Coating
½ cup flour to dust
1 egg mixed with 2 Tbsp water
1-2 cup breadcrumbs