I’ve started wearing a beanie this week.

It’s a winter accessory once worn almost every day during winter in high school and now revived to help cope with crisp mornings and crispier nights.

I’ve fished one out of my wardrobe from local label Edmund Hilary (yes, even he has a clothing line) that fits snug around my ears and offers plenty of much-needed warmth on my daily commute.

While there’s sunshine and blue skies in Tāmaki Makaurau this week, there’s no denying a biting chill lingers in the air. The classic national accessory staple is one beloved by everyone from Cape Reinga to Invercargill, from urban city dwellers to our farmers in the heartland.

The knitted head covering is available in an assortment of textures, colours and thicknesses and can be worn by pretty much any gender, perfect ahead of ski season and a saviour for these unpredictable winter days when all you need is a decent coat, some good shoes and a beanie to get you through the day. Here are 22 chic and cosy options on our radar.

A ribbed beanie is always a good idea for those with thicker hair. It’s better for grip and the texture offers plenty of support when worn under a helmet. Made from 100 per cent ZQ merino wool.

A cosy option from the outwear apparel giant, this recycled wool, recycled nylon blend offers a snug fit. Even better, it’s Fairtrade-certified sewn, which means the people who made it earned a premium for their labour.

Available from June 13, these unique fisherman-style beanies have been repurposed from vintage Afghan blankets, with three sizes available.

The New Zealand stalwart offers up this plush beanie, made from its exclusive Ecopossum blend of 50 per cent merino, 40 per cent possum and 10 per cent Mulberry silk, and is available in a selection of muted easy-to-style hues.

An earthy hue, this ribbed option is an easy addition to any look made with 70 per cent cotton, 20 per cent nylon and 10 per cent silk.

Made from 100 per cent New Zealand wool, hand-knitted in Nepal by local craft people in the Himalayas.

A short beanie that sits just right on the head, this charming Fisherman-style cap comes in a range of colours from sage green to sunny yellow.

Available in a range of earth-inspired hues like this chartreuse number, these beanies are made from 100 per cent certified Fairtrade organic cotton, and individually knitted to prevent yarn waste during production.

This ribbed cashmere option is also available in beige and olive green, harmonious colours that work with an easy everyday outfit of wardrobe staples, from denim to leather jackets.

An easy staple that’s great for travelling and a thick, high-cuff layer.

A classic oversized beanie, perfect for those that prefer their beanies looser-fitting and voluminous.

Another beanie that offers comfort and luxury is this fisherman ribbed beanie made from 100 per cent cashmere.

For a budget-friendly beanie option, British import Whistle makes a selection of soft-ribbed beanies in a range of whimsical colours.

A mohair and wool combo, available in a variety of fun colours, including coral, blue and dusty pink.

A label that hails from Queenstown, designer Natalie Newlands knows a thing or two about a decent beanie. This luxurious option includes super-soft alpaca.

This nep yarn is embedded with small knots of fibre, which offers a uniquely soft texture.

Another option if you’re on a budget is a basic rib beanie with its semi-fitted style.

A failsafe classic from the Swedish brand with a thick, upturned layer.

An easy camel-coloured option from the revered local label is an easy way to stay warm and look polished. Also available in black.

An easy non-descript beanie available in classic hues including black, grey and this vibrant blue.

A whimsical two-tone option that works well with printed dressed layered over tights and a skivvy.

The Grey Lynn favourite offers this sharp beanie, made with ultra-fine 19.5-micron merino wool, its raw material sourced from Australian/New Zealand growers. Available in this cream colour and a dark brown.

The local outdoor apparel specialist has a range of great beanies available, including this plush 100 per cent merino wool option.