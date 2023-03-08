Enjoy world-class performances, get hungry for a seafood spread and refine your upcycling skills.

Explore the Auckland Arts Festival

A glimpse of the Wāhine exhibition. Photo / Tim Williams

Visit the Wairau Māori Art Gallery

Te Whanga a Reipae, a new exhibition featuring six contemporary artists, opens in the Whangārei gallery on Friday night, and is followed by an intimate artist kōrero the next morning. In the gallery’s words, the exhibit “celebrates the connection of Tainui iwi with Te Taitokerau through the tūpuna Reitū and Reipae.” The morning discussion will be led by curator Dr Ngahuia Harrison and will explore the artists’ perspectives on creativity and creation.

Dance your way down Cross St

The Cross St Music Festival lands just down from K Rd on March 11, with an eight-hour lineup promising boogie-stirring beats. The block party, which is celebrating its fifth birthday, will host a pop-up stage, bar, a stream of food trucks and a few regular stalls from the Karangahape Night Market. The ‘carnivale’ seeks to celebrate the Karangahape district and is sure to be the place for partying on Saturday night.

Prime your palate for seafood in Marlborough Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Returning for its 19th year, the annual Mussel & Seafood Festival will grace Havelock Domain on March 11. The community event will be celebrating seafood grown in the waters of Marlborough, with a scenic view of the sounds. While, of course, delicious and fresh seafood will be offered up, the festival is also set to host local musicians and the first-ever 2023 Te Pūkenga NMIT Festival Chef cooking competition (if you’re looking to unleash a competitive spirit).

See a movie or two (for a good cause)

This weekend there is the opportunity to see a major collection of films from Aotearoa on the big screen. Silky Otter Cinemas and Matewa Media are teaming up to present ‘Made by Māori: A Day at the Movies,’ screening a total of 12 fantastic films, including (but not limited to) What We Do In The Shadows, Boy, Hunt For The Wilderpeople, Merata, Muru, Mauri, Ngāti, Cousins, Utu Redux and several of the reo Māori Disney films. One hundred per cent of the ticket sales for March 12 will be donated directly to communities that were affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, to Te Tairāwhiti and Ngāti Kahungunu in Hawke’s Bay. It’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate Māori film-making all across the country.

Taika Waititi, Jonny Brugh and Jemaine Clement in What We Do in the Shadows. Photo / Supplied

Catch just one movie (for a good cause)

If you’re not able to attend any of those screenings, there are also screenings of Hunt For The Wilderpeople playing on March 12, as presented by New Zealand Motion Pictures Exhibitors Association, Madman Entertainment and Piki Films. All proceeds from those showings will go towards the Cyclone Gabrielle Relief Fund, and audiences from Matakana to Invercargill can check out their local cinema for times and tickets.

Take an upcycling workshop

As the season begins to change, it’s likely your favourite autumn pieces are coming out of storage — and perhaps you’re noticing that they need to be shown a bit of TLC. Dove Hospice & Wellness, in partnership with Fashion Revolution, have announced a series of educational workshops, called Stitch It, that will teach attendees key skills for mending and upcycling clothing. The first is on March 16 at Brothers Beer Ōrākei, and will also feature speakers Amanda Butterworth and Natalia Bertolo from Fashion Revolution, discussing conscious consumerism and the movement towards slower fashion.

WOMAD Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

New Plymouth welcomes the World of Music Arts and Dance (WOMAD) next weekend, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the expansive festival. The lineup boasts 24 music and dance acts, and 11 talented speakers. There are some major performers from Aotearoa in the mix — the list includes Tom Scott of Avantdale Bowling Club, Poet Laureate Chris Tse and summer festival favourite Deva Mahal — as well as international acts from all around the world.

The three-day camping festival will be held March 17-19 across eight stages at the Bowl of Brooklands and Brooklands Park. There is a wide range of ticket options, so you can customise your festival experience. Stay the three days, or pop in for an evening... it’s up to you!

The crowd cheers on at WOMAD 2018. Photo / Charlotte Curd

BOOK AHEAD

Refresh your wardrobe through a swap

Crushes, the reliable vintage store on Karangahape Rd, is hosting another of their popular clothing swaps on March 18. You can bring up to 10 ‘gently loved’ items with you, and leave with 10 new pieces. There are a couple of new additions for this occasion — there will be some vintage stalls and car boot sales along with the swap option. Tickets are $10 and the event takes place at the Wilsons rooftop car park on Mercury Lane (views of the city are a lovely bonus!).

Get set for a day dancing on the marina

The Wellington waterfront is gearing up for Homegrown, where over 20,000 people are expected to gather to enjoy 40 live acts across five different stages. There’s a whole mix of genres to get your boogie (or gentle sway) going, from roots and hip-hop, to rock and pop, and drum and bass. Tickets for March 18 are $169.90.

Homegrown festival on the Wellington waterfront. Photo / Supplied

Grab tickets for a Wellington Arts festival

From March 24-25, the entire Cuba precinct of Te-Whanganui-a-Tara is being taken over by CubaDupa. The accessible arts event will span 40 different creative zones, and hosts a huge lineup of artists and musicians, including Chase Woods, Daffodils, New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and Pati AF, among others. You can start curating a plan through the online programme, picking a persona that matches your desired experience.

Tune into a national relief concert

Some of the best artists in Aotearoa are coming together for #MARANGA, the Cyclone Gabrielle relief concert that will be streamed online and hosted on television by Whakaata Māori. Parr’s Park in Oratia will hear the sweet tunes of musicians like Kings, Hollie Smith, Teeks, Bic Runga, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Stan Walker, Troy Kingi, Anna Coddington and Ria Hall, among others.

The eight-hour show will also have major guest presenters. Moana Maniapoto, one of those hosts of note, says, “We cannot fix what is badly broken. But music can help us feel together in painful times, unite through action and make a difference for others, even just for a moment.”