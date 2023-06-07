An indie pop duo, a luncheon with Karen Walker and a vampiric movie marathon stride triumphantly into the winter calendar.

Ash Wallace, one half of pop duo Foley. Photo / @Wearefoley

See Foley on tour

Indie pop duo Foley is set to perform on stages in Pōneke and Tāmaki Makaurau, playing their upbeat album Crowd Pleaser to audiences in cosy venues. Multi-instrumentalists and songwriters Ash Wallace and Gabriel Everett will play tunes from the album, such as the super-funky ‘Coffee’ and poppy ‘Killing Me Babe’, along with their most recent single release, ‘Tongue’. The band recently played the SXSW Festival over in Austin, Texas, and is excited to bring the live performance to local audiences. “Throughout the writing of this album, the headline show has been in the forefront of our mind, and we are absolutely buzzing to bring the Crowd Pleaser Tour to life. We’re a live band first and foremost, and after playing at SXSW and feeling the energy of the audience again we’ve been desperate to show fans our vision for the show.” The duo will play at Meow in Wellington tomorrow night and head to Galatos in Auckland on Saturday night, June 10. Tickets start from $30.

Katie Battersby will host a pop-up exhibition this Friday and Saturday, showcasing works from 'Superbloom'. Photo / Supplied

Visit a pop-up exhibition

Katie Battersby will open an exhibition called Superbloom this weekend, showcasing pieces that have resulted from four years of painting work in the studio. To form the works, the artist paints new layers on top of wet paint, citing inspirations from the cycle of nature and the changing seasons. “Raw canvas is an essential material ingredient — to the composition as well as the process and how it interacts with paint. In this sense I see the work as archaeological — it exposes layers of mark making and the process of composition itself.” The exhibition opens tomorrow evening at 5pm, and will be on display at Objectspace in Ponsonby from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, June 10.

Beau Louis Takapu will show a haute couture collection at the Auckland Museum as part of the Pacific Dance Festival. Photo / Amazing Laura Tait

See a fashion show

The Pacific Dance Festival will host a fashion show called Tongan Flair & Haute Couture at the Auckland Museum next week, showcasing the talents of NZ-based designer Beau Louis Takapu. The designer, who spent time working for World before also making waves during his time on Project Runway New Zealand, will launch a haute couture collection this June. Beau's collection will be shown in the south atrium of the museum, during the museum's Twilight Tuesday. Throughout the show, a Tongan Faikava Group, the Feohianga Alonga 'ia Kalaisi Trust, will enrich the space with traditional kava club music and sounds. Beau Louis Takapu's showing of the Forever Grateful collection will start at 7pm on June 13.

Tune into a talk

Karen Walker will join Dove Hospice & Wellness as a guest speaker this Friday, for an inaugural fundraising luncheon at Síso Bar & Eatery in Remuera. The NZ designer is set to discuss sustainable fashion and share her relationship with the work of Dove Hospice at the event, which is called Nourishing Wellness. Guests will also be served cocktails, a three-course meal, enjoy live entertainment and sit in for a silent auction for designer pieces, artworks and beauty packages. The event will run from 11:30am until 2:30pm on June 9. All of the ticket proceeds will go towards Dove Hospice & Wellness.

Left: George Leslie In the Wizard’s Garden c. 1904. Oil on canvas. Collection of Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū, presented to the Canterbury Society of Arts by Wolf Harris, 1907; given to the Gallery, 1932. Right: Royal Doulton (Edward J. Raby) Lidded vase with roses c. 1906. Glazed porcelain with gilded matt celadon cover. Collection of Canterbury Museum.

Stroll an exhibition

The Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū and Canterbury Museum will open an exhibition showcasing taonga from a deep archive. Ship Nails and Tail Feathers will see pieces from their collections brought to display, with some detailed context around their use unravelling interesting historical narratives. Blair Jackson, director of Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū, says that the collection “combines functional objects, art and adornments, ideas and history”. Jackson explains that the pieces in the exhibition “tell fascinating stories about how people lived and what they valued, provoking thought and discussion about what that might mean to us in the here and now”. Pieces are paired together to create interesting contrast and comparison. The exhibition opens on Saturday and runs until October 23.

Academy Cinemas will host a 'Twilight' movie marathon this weekend, playing the whole saga for over 10 and a half hours.

See a movie marathon

Academy Cinemas is set to play a Twilight movie marathon, bringing the epic stories of romance, action and vampirism to the big screen once again. To commemorate the 15th anniversary of the franchise, the independent theatre will show the entire saga, giving passionate Twi-hards the chance to enjoy all five films back-to-back. With 10 and a half hours worth of viewing, fans will need to set aside a good chunk of time. The marathon starts at 11:30am on Saturday and will run until the break of dawn (or until viewers can take no more). Tickets are $50.

Book ahead

Aotea Square will welcome an ice rink again this winter from June 20. Photo / Supplied

Dust off the skates

After plenty of centre city action last year, Paradice will return to install an ice rink in Aotea Square. The rink will welcome keen skaters, professional and merely enthusiastic, to the square from June 20. It will also be dressed with a lighting installation, creating a bright spectacle above the ice. The rink will stay open until late at night throughout the winter, accompanied by food trucks selling pretzels, burgers and frozen delights, making it an exciting and unique spot for nights in the city. Tickets start from $25.

See a show

Hans Pucket, the pop-rock band with members from Pōneke and Tāmaki Makaurau, has been celebrated for their 2022 album No Drama. The quartet was nominated for the Taite Music Prize 2023, and won Te Rōpū Mariu (Favourite Group) at the 2022 Student Radio Network Awards. The record is simultaneously dancey and jittery, ideal for a mildly nervous yet cathartic boogie. The band will take their beloved second album on tour in July, playing 13 shows across the country. The tour will open in Nelson and conclude in Whanganui, gracing Queenstown, Dunedin, Auckland, Hamilton and Gisbourne, among other spots along the way. The tour runs from July 7 until August 11. Tickets are available from Undertheradar.co.nz

Nat Hutton, Minnie Robberd, Angus Murray and Joel Becker of the four-piece indie band There's a Tuesday will play at Elemental Nights in July. Photo / Supplied

Elemental Nights

The final acts on the line-up for Tāmaki Makaurau music festival Elemental Nights have now been announced. Three major names have been added to the schedule, along with a new venue. Mt Albert War Memorial Hall will welcome local indie talent Fazerdaze (aka Amelia Murray), Australian guitarist Kirin J. Callinan and dream-pop NZ band There’s a Tuesday. The festival will also see acts including Idles, Loyle Carner, Tove Lo, Bic Runga, Georgia Lines and May-A play in venues across Auckland. Elemental Nights 2023 starts July 20 and ends August 6.