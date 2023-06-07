An indie pop duo, a luncheon with Karen Walker and a vampiric movie marathon stride triumphantly into the winter calendar.
See Foley on tour
Indie pop duo Foley is set to perform on stages in Pōneke and Tāmaki Makaurau, playing their upbeat album Crowd Pleaser to audiences in cosy venues.
Visit a pop-up exhibition
Katie Battersby will open an exhibition called Superbloom this weekend, showcasing pieces that have resulted from four years of painting work in the studio. To form the works, the artist paints new layers on top of wet paint, citing inspirations from the cycle of nature and the changing seasons. “Raw canvas is an essential material ingredient — to the composition as well as the process and how it interacts with paint. In this sense I see the work as archaeological — it exposes layers of mark making and the process of composition itself.” The exhibition opens tomorrow evening at 5pm, and will be on display at Objectspace in Ponsonby from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, June 10.
See a fashion show
The Pacific Dance Festival will host a fashion show called Tongan Flair & Haute Couture at the Auckland Museum next week, showcasing the talents of NZ-based designer Beau Louis Takapu. The designer, who spent time working for World before also making waves during his time on Project Runway New Zealand, will launch a haute couture collection this June. Beau’s collection will be shown in the south atrium of the museum, during the museum’s Twilight Tuesday. Throughout the show, a Tongan Faikava Group, the Feohianga Alonga ‘ia Kalaisi Trust, will enrich the space with traditional kava club music and sounds. Beau Louis Takapu’s showing of the Forever Grateful collection will start at 7pm on June 13.
Tune into a talk
Karen Walker will join Dove Hospice & Wellness as a guest speaker this Friday, for an inaugural fundraising luncheon at Síso Bar & Eatery in Remuera. The NZ designer is set to discuss sustainable fashion and share her relationship with the work of Dove Hospice at the event, which is called Nourishing Wellness. Guests will also be served cocktails, a three-course meal, enjoy live entertainment and sit in for a silent auction for designer pieces, artworks and beauty packages. The event will run from 11:30am until 2:30pm on June 9. All of the ticket proceeds will go towards Dove Hospice & Wellness.
Stroll an exhibition
The Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū and Canterbury Museum will open an exhibition showcasing taonga from a deep archive. Ship Nails and Tail Feathers will see pieces from their collections brought to display, with some detailed context around their use unravelling interesting historical narratives. Blair Jackson, director of Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū, says that the collection “combines functional objects, art and adornments, ideas and history”. Jackson explains that the pieces in the exhibition “tell fascinating stories about how people lived and what they valued, provoking thought and discussion about what that might mean to us in the here and now”. Pieces are paired together to create interesting contrast and comparison. The exhibition opens on Saturday and runs until October 23.
See a movie marathon
Academy Cinemas is set to play a Twilight movie marathon, bringing the epic stories of romance, action and vampirism to the big screen once again. To commemorate the 15th anniversary of the franchise, the independent theatre will show the entire saga, giving passionate Twi-hards the chance to enjoy all five films back-to-back. With 10 and a half hours worth of viewing, fans will need to set aside a good chunk of time. The marathon starts at 11:30am on Saturday and will run until the break of dawn (or until viewers can take no more). Tickets are $50.
Book ahead
Dust off the skates
After plenty of centre city action last year, Paradice will return to install an ice rink in Aotea Square. The rink will welcome keen skaters, professional and merely enthusiastic, to the square from June 20. It will also be dressed with a lighting installation, creating a bright spectacle above the ice. The rink will stay open until late at night throughout the winter, accompanied by food trucks selling pretzels, burgers and frozen delights, making it an exciting and unique spot for nights in the city. Tickets start from $25.
See a show
Hans Pucket, the pop-rock band with members from Pōneke and Tāmaki Makaurau, has been celebrated for their 2022 album No Drama. The quartet was nominated for the Taite Music Prize 2023, and won Te Rōpū Mariu (Favourite Group) at the 2022 Student Radio Network Awards. The record is simultaneously dancey and jittery, ideal for a mildly nervous yet cathartic boogie. The band will take their beloved second album on tour in July, playing 13 shows across the country. The tour will open in Nelson and conclude in Whanganui, gracing Queenstown, Dunedin, Auckland, Hamilton and Gisbourne, among other spots along the way. The tour runs from July 7 until August 11. Tickets are available from Undertheradar.co.nz
Elemental Nights
The final acts on the line-up for Tāmaki Makaurau music festival Elemental Nights have now been announced. Three major names have been added to the schedule, along with a new venue. Mt Albert War Memorial Hall will welcome local indie talent Fazerdaze (aka Amelia Murray), Australian guitarist Kirin J. Callinan and dream-pop NZ band There’s a Tuesday. The festival will also see acts including Idles, Loyle Carner, Tove Lo, Bic Runga, Georgia Lines and May-A play in venues across Auckland. Elemental Nights 2023 starts July 20 and ends August 6.