There are documentary shorts to watch, relief efforts to help, and a brand-new music festival to book ahead.

Volunteer for flood clean-up efforts

The Student Volunteer Army (SVA) has been a major contributor to flood clean-up efforts throughout the last few months, with people donating both their time and money to help support communities affected by the disasters. After the events on Tuesday, the non-profit is once again calling for help in their response to tackling the damage in Tāmaki Makaurau. During the SVA response to crisis events, you don’t need to be a student to volunteer. You can sign up to assist in the response at Sva.org.nz

Georgia Lines will play a release show at Big Fan Studios.

Check out local gigs

NZ Music Month continues, and so too do the celebrations.

Next Wednesday, Waiata Anthems will come to the stage at the Tuning Fork, with performances from Jordyn With A Why, Majic, Geneva Alexander Marsters, Alya Jade and Corrella streaming live. The Waiata Athems initiative seeks to celebrate waiata reo Māori, with stars translating existing songs or writing new ones to promote the use of te reo. Artists like Stan Walker and Lorde have previously produced works as a part of the initiative. There are documentary shorts, filmed performances and albums to stream at Waiataanthems.co.nz

Next Friday, upcoming Tauranga-based musician Georgia Lines will play a release show for her single ‘Monopoly’ at Big Fan. The artist took home the award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the Aotearoa Music Awards in 2022 and toured her EP Human to sold-out shows around the country. She’s known for her dreamy pop tracks and sweet vocals, and the space of Morningside’s Big Fan Studios will be an intimate space to see the young musician perform. The show is for all ages and doors open at 7:30pm. Tickets are available through Undertheradar.co.nz

'The Mother' will premiere, aptly, this Mother's Day.

Celebrate Mother's Day

The hype has been building around the much-anticipated upcoming action movie The Mother. It stars Jennifer Lopez, playing an assassin, who’s forced to come out of hiding to protect a daughter she hasn’t seen since she was born.

Niki Caro, the NZ film-maker known for her work on Whale Rider, directed the film. Speaking to Viva writer Rebecca Barry-Hill about the film, Caro explained the ideas that drew her to the film, saying, “... it was really the idea of mother as protector, that primal instinct to protect, not to nurture, because she couldn’t nurture her way out of a wet paper bag, this woman. She’s had no nurturing in her own life but what she knows how to do is protect. And I thought that felt like a really urgent story for me to tell.”

The Mother will be released this Sunday on Netflix.

Hiria Anderson-Mita, ‘Lazer Eye Surgery’, The Long Drive Home (2021). Oil on canvas.

Explore an exhibition or two

Two exhibitions from two different artists arrived at the Tauranga Art Gallery earlier this week, each presenting distinct perspectives and representations of Aotearoa.

An exhibition from Hiria Anderson-Mita (Rereahu, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Apakura) showcases her work, which explores the lives of people within her community of Ōtorohanga. The works portray the many complex social and political intersections that exist in the Waikato environment in striking style.

A selection of 20 pieces from the Rita Angus: New Zealand Modernist | He Ringatoi Hou o Aotearoa Te Papa exhibit will also show at the gallery, including some of the artist’s most important works. Rutu (1951), Cleopatra (1938) and three portraits of Central Otago are part of the showcase.

Serena Bentley, Tauranga Art Gallery Curator, says, “From different eras, Angus and Anderson-Mita paint worlds that are rooted in a deeply personal connection to Aotearoa’s landscape and people.”

Both exhibitions are open now.

Playwright Nathan Joe will speak at Youth Arts New Zealand's Creativision event.

Learn about our creative industries

Youth Arts New Zealand is set to host Creativision, an event that will bring industry leaders and creative organisations together to offer their perspectives on pursuing creative ventures. Among the speakers and performers attending the event are playwright and creative Nathan Joe, Chlöe Swarbrick and theatre practitioner Teiaro Taikato (Ngāti Whakaue, Te Whānau a Tauwhao, Ngāti Kapumanawawhiti). The line-up is specially catered to rangatahi looking for guidance and insights for finding their creative pathways. Shore Junction will welcome guests from 10am to 5pm.

Book ahead

Local act and Taite Prize nominee Erny Belle will play at Nightlight. Photo / Babiche Martens

Grab tickets for a show

New Plymouth has announced the first few acts on the line-up for the brand-new multi-venue festival Nightlight from July 13 to 15. Five musical events are set to take place during Matariki, with both international and national acts set to perform. Arlo Parks will play at TSB Showplace, shortly after the release of her highly anticipated second album My Soft Machine. UK rapper slowthai, Kirin J Callinan and three acts for The Lights Out Ball will also be flying in to perform. The local acts playing are as exciting, with Erny Belle, Alien Weaponry, Samara Alofa x PolyHill and Dartz currently lined up to perform. General public tickets are available through Ticketek.com

See Bic Runga on tour

Bic Runga has announced an NZ tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her best-selling album Beautiful Collison.

The star reflects on the album, saying, “Beautiful Collision was my favourite album to make, and still means a lot to me after twenty years.” The singer-songwriter continues, “I hope that if these songs hold a special place for anyone, that they will enjoy celebrating the anniversary of this album with me as a complete concert performance.”

The album includes famous tracks such as ’When I See You Smile’ and ‘Get Some Sleep’, ensuring a nostalgic chance to sway along at the singer’s shows. The tour starts on July 15 and Bic will play in Hastings, Tauranga, Auckland and Wellington. Tickets are available at Livenation.co.nz

A24's Past Lives is one of the early films announced for screening at the Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival.

Plan for a festival

The first few films included in the programme for Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival (NZIFF) have been announced, with some big titles set to play in NZ theatres. Among those films are A24′s romantic drama Past Lives, German climate drama Afire and Oscar-nominated donkey-focused flick EO. The festival kicks off on July 19 and more films are set to be announced over the coming months. You can curate a personal wishlist at Nziff.co.nz