Catch a retro movie marathon, celebrate dance creatives and book in a futuristic festival.

See a comedy festival warmup

The NZ International Comedy Festival will return for the 30th year this May, bringing laughs to Tāmaki Makaurau and Te Whanganui-a-Tara with local and overseas acts.

To prepare for the packed schedule (153 shows currently fill the programme), Basement Theatre will hold a preview show, hosted by Johanna Cosgrove. This showcase, with performances from James Mustapic, Abby Howells, Ruby Esther and Jonny Brugh, will give audiences a sneak look at what’s to come for the main event in May. The show starts this Friday at 7pm.

Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor in the 1991 'Terminator 2'. Photo / Supplied

Have a mid-week movie marathon

The cosy Auckland CBD cinema at Academy is set to host a retro movie marathon on April 19. The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgement Day will be screened back-to-back for a rare double-bill showing of the formative action movie franchise.

The films, which star Arnold Schwarzenegger as the titular cyborg assassin, have retrospectively been classed as sci-fi action epics and are consistently referenced as inspirations for later films of the genres. The films will show as a part of Academy Cinemas $5 Wednesday promotion on April 19 and the first screening starts at 6pm.

Photo / Supplied

Learn about award-winning illustration

Toby Morris is an award-winning NZ cartoonist best known for his unique non-fiction and documentary illustrative work, such as his comic The Side Eye, and his collaborative works with Dr Siouxsie Wiles throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. In response to an upcoming publication of a photobook called Locations of Interest by David Straight, Morris will speak on the ‘mental landscape’ of the nation throughout the pandemic, as well as the role illustration played in this time period. The event will be held by ObjectSpace in Ponsonby, Auckland, on April 20.

Photo / Oli Spencer

Catch Melowdownz on tour

The Avondale-raised street poet and rapper Melowdownz is set to travel the country on tour, gracing stages in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington with tunes from his latest album Lone Wolf. The debut album has a rich collection of collaborations, including Denzel Curry, Ant Clemons, Troy Kingi and the Avondale Intermediate choir. The rapper will also be joined by Brandn Shiraz, Jujulipps and Babetech, along with other local talents. The Lone Wolf Tour starts on April 15.

Attend an art auction (from home!)

The International Art Centre is currently running an online auction, with over 175 pieces available in the digital bidding wars. The pieces, which come from notable artists such as Don Binney, Peter Siddell and Garth Tapper, are available to view in Parnell, Auckland, today and Friday, and again next week from April 17-19. The auction closes on April 19 at 6pm and you must be registered to make a bid on your chosen piece.

See a double-bill dance show

The New Zealand Dance Company is set to premiere the major double-bill show Stage of Being at Auckland’s ASB Waterfront. The theatre will be home to an exciting showcase of dance performances, celebrating Chinese and Samoan dance choreographers from Aotearoa. Made In Them, the first show on the bill, by Xin Ji and Xiao Chao, will explore societal pressures and authenticity. The second show by Tupua Tigafua, Little Bits and AddOns, opens up to a fairy tale presentation of the human condition. Andreas Mikellis, the costume designer for both shows, recently talked to Rebecca Barry Hill about the process of creating pieces for the double bill. Stage of Being will run on April 21 and 22.

BOOK AHEAD

Celebrate architecture and design

A film festival to delight design enthusiasts is set to kick off the Auckland, Nelson, Wellington, Dunedin, Christchurch, Tauranga, New Plymouth and Havelock North across May and June. The Resene Architecture and Design Film Festival returns for the 12th annual year, bringing artistic and documentary explorations of stunning and notable design to independent theatre screens.

The films all fall into at least one of four categories, which include Architect Heroes, Site Specific, Female Focused and Future & Memory. The expansion of the festival screenings this year show a growing enthusiasm for the festival, as Rialto Cinemas Group Manager Kathryn Bennett notes, “The demand goes to show that the festival provides an irreplaceable experience, one where audiences and industry can come together to fuel their creativity.”

Among the many films in the lineup, highlights include Robin Hood Gardens, a historical exploration of a divisive East London housing estate, Nan Goldin: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, which follows the prominent photographer in her “crusade” against Purdue Pharma, and A World to Shape, which documents two Dutch creatives in their attempt to develop sustainable clothing from seaweed.

Find the full festival programme and tickets at Rialto.co.nz

Find some wedding inspo

Getting hitched? Then get thee to Cordis Auckland next Sunday. The hotel is putting on an inspiring wedding showcase, where visitors will experience the venue’s luxurious events spaces decked out with all their matrimonial potential. From seeing a diverse array of decorative approaches, to catching up on where trends and tastes are at in 2023, and connecting with vendors galore (florists, photographers, catering and cakes, dressmakers, coordinators and more will all be in attendance) while you enjoy some complimentary bubs. It’s free to attend, however, you do need to secure your guest place by emailing cdakl.rsvp@cordishotels.com by Thursday, April 20. Cordis Auckland Wedding Showcase takes place from 10am to 2pm, Sunday April 23 April, 83 Symonds St.

Dr Michelle Dickinson or "Nanogirl" will speak at the Future State conference. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Glimpse into the future

The countdown is on for the upcoming technology and business conference Future State, which kicks off on May 11. The programme boasts influential speakers, with the guest list including Vice Media’s Mark Adams, Indigital’s Mikaela Jade and Nanolab’s Dr Michelle Dickinson. As a ‘festival of radical innovation’, speakers and panels will explore the next steps in brand strategy, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, Indigenous edu-tech, digital community and many other sci-fi adjacent topics. The one-day event will take place at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

See the best in wedding regalia

