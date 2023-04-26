Go to a garage sale, see a pulpy play and book in for some comedy.

Join a garage sale

The artist collective of Malae/Co welcomes the wider community to Tautai Pacific Arts Trust on Karangahape Rd, as the exhibition space transforms to double as a ‘garage sale’. Art prints, clothing, jewellery, one-of-a-kind T-shirts, vintage homeware, coconut oil, food and vinyl records will be showcased and available to buy in the space. The garage sale will be open from 10am-2pm on Saturday.

Batanai Mashingaidze (right) will play the lead role in 'Dakota of the White Flats'. Photo / Andi Crown Photography

See a sci-fi play

The famous Philip Ridley novel Dakota of the White Flats has been adapted into a pulpy play and is currently being presented by Red Leap Theatre. The play follows two strong-willed 13-year-old girls living in a grimy and polluted city of the future, who are suddenly transported to a mysterious island. The piece explores hope and resilience in dark times, incorporating all sorts of stage mechanics for a powerful and punchy show. The play, directed by Ella Becroft, opened last night in Auckland and will tour through Kirikiriroa, Whangārei, Kerikeri and Te Whanganui-a-Tara in May.

Head along to a workshop

Pakuranga art gallery Te Tuhi will host a workshop session this Saturday. It’s the second in a series of three sessions, called The Chronicle of Cognition: Autistic Comics (workshopping), which explores comic- and zine-making and is hosted by Tim Danko and T.V. Competition: Future Future Future (a group of zine and comic artists from Māpura Studios). The workshop will run from 10am-12pm this Saturday and next Saturday, and all are welcome to attend.

Ayesha Green. Photo / Babiche Martens

Wander an exhibition (or two)

Te Uru Waitakere is currently showcasing the works of artist Ayesha Green (Ngāti Kahungunu, Kāi Tahu), which were all created during her recent residency at Parehuia-McCahon House. Still Life sees the painter navigating the complex conventions of the still life genre, unpacking the social tensions that surround national iconography. The setting is loudly and distinctly Aotearoa, and the investigation of cultural ideas is cheeky and fascinating. Still Life closes on May 28.

Also worth exploring is Artists on Artists, which returns after its debut at Studio One Toi Tū last year, exhibiting in both Te Whanganui-a-Tara and Tāmaki Makaurau. The exhibition showcases a unique process, where artists are asked to produce a piece that portrays another person featured in the collection. This collaboration produces pieces linked in a chain, as you move from artist to subject, artist to subject. It incorporates multimedia pieces from painting to photography, with some of the exhibition’s highlights arising from the varying styles and forms. Artists on Artists opens on April 28 in Wellington and May 11 in Auckland.

Nan Goldin, a subject of a film showing at the Resene Architecture and Design Film Festival. Photo / Supplied

Celebrate architecture and design

Auckland, Nelson, Wellington, Dunedin, Christchurch, Tauranga, New Plymouth and Havelock North will host a nationwide film festival that’s sure to please design enthusiasts this May and June. The Resene Architecture and Design Film Festival will return for the 12th annual year on May 4, bringing exciting explorations of notable and strange design to independent theatre screens across the country. The festival will present films within four different categories, including Architect Heroes, Site Specific, Female Focused and Future & Memory.

Highlights in the festival line-up include Nan Goldin: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, which follows the prominent photographer in her “crusade” against Purdue Pharma; The World Is Out of Focus, which explores the lives of four women photographers; and Greenhouse by Joost, which documents a zero-waste campaigner in his effort to build a self-sustaining house. Find the full festival programme and tickets at Rialto.co.nz

Book ahead

Reb Fountain. Photo / Supplied

Grab tickets for a gig

Singer-songwriter Reb Fountain is set to play a show at The Powerstation in Auckland, after she returns from touring through the UK. The Taite Music Prize winner will be playing a freshly released track called 'Faithless Lover' and the tunes from her last album Iris. The music video for the single came out last week, and is a lovely sneak peek of what might come at the show. It's ghostly, cinematic and dramatic, and is directed by the star's daughter Lola Fountain-Best. Reb Fountain will play with her full band at The Powerstation on June 3.

Get your dancing shoes on

A world-renowned dance competition is set to arrive in New Zealand for the first time this May, as the Red Bull Dance Your Style event brings some of the top national talents to Takutai Square. The evening of entertainment will see dancers adapting and improvising to contemporary music that the audience will likely know, as 16 competitors battle for the top spot. The winner of the national competition, which will be voted on by the crowd, will have the opportunity to compete in the World Final in Frankfurt, Germany. Lance Savali is set to host the event and says he’s excited to be celebrating the local talents. The event will kick off on May 26 from 4pm.

Chris Parker will perform Lots of Love at the NZ International Comedy Festival. Photo / Supplied

Book in for the International Comedy Festival

The season of laughs is now upon us, as the NZ International Comedy Festival returns to Aotearoa next week. The festival will host over 150 local and overseas talents across an impressive 600 performances. The festival, of course, offers countless stand-up shows with comedians like Chris Parker, James Nokise and David Correos, as well as international names like Sara Pascoe, Joe Lycett and Laura Davis. However, there are also panel shows, where comedians debate whether it’s time to turn off the internet, drag performances, encore nights with comedians lined up to perform and live showings of TV shows like 7 Days. Ticket sales are now live and you can rifle through the packed programme online. The festival starts May 5.