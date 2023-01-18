Cosy up to a lusty classic, celebrate the Lunar New Year, go to a beer market and more delicious events to add to your calendar.

Sit back at the cinema

It’s been a wet hot summer for parts of the country, so Academy Cinemas has smartly ushered in the welcome return of its Wet Hot Academy Summer! film series. From now until February 5, both at the cinema or On Demand, you can cosy up indoors and catch up on a selection of lusty seasonal classics including steamy erotic thriller Body Heat (1981), The Beach (1999), Point Break (1991), Call Me By Your Name (2017), Jaws (1975) and more. Or drop in to see the decadent new comedy-drama Babylon star-studded with Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt. For session times and tickets, visit Academycinemas.co.nz

Go to a gig

Singer-songwriter and record producer Jordan Rakei is bringing his jazz-meets-hip-hop-meets-soul to Auckland’s Powerstation this Friday, January 20, and Wellington’s San Fran on January 27 (with special guest Arjuna Oakes).

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are also in town, joined by certified popstar Post Malone, for this Saturday, January 21, at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium, and for Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on January 26.

Celebrate the Lunar New Year

Mark the holiday with hot pots, noodles and veritable feasts across the city, or visit the Chinese New Year Festival and Market Day at ASB Showgrounds this Saturday, January 21, from 9.30am to 4pm, for delicacies and performances in honour of the Year of the Rabbit. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Visit a fashion market

Trawl through a sundry of stalls at the Re:generate Fashion Market from 10am to 3pm at Takapuna’s Mckenzies Arcade this Saturday, January 21, for vintage and preloved clothes. Keep an eye out for their upcoming programme, so you can mark your diary for equally style-filled markets in Titirangi (February 12), Mt Maunganui (February 25), and Te Atatu South (March 3). Regeneratefashion.co.nz

Visit a beer market

Mt Eden’s Brothers Beer Juke Joint, nestled down Akiraho St, is serving beer alongside some stalls selling good food (think barbecue), preloved clothes, crafts and more this Saturday, January 21, from 12pm to 5pm.

Watch some Shakespeare

See the enduringly famous playwright’s works — specifically, Antony and Cleopatra (directed by Jason Moffatt) and The Merry Wives of Windsor (directed by James Bell) — performed at the PumpHouse’s outdoor amphitheatre. On from January 21 to February 18. Pumphouse.co.nz

BOOK AHEAD

Lexus Urban Polo

The ponies are back. This popular event will see them (and attendees) stomping the turf at scenic locations around the country — Hagley Park in Ōtautahi Christchurch, February 11; Pukekawa Auckland Domain, March 11; and Tauranga Domain, April 1. Urbanpolo.co.nz Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Sail GP

A new event on Aotearoa’s sailing calendar, Sail GP is coming to Christchurch as part of its global racing calendar — the first of its four-year event series in New Zealand. Boats will hit the waves of Whakaraupō Lyttelton Harbour on March 18 and 19, with famous faces like Peter Burling and Blair Tuke part of the talent roster. Sailgp.com

Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival

Here’s one we’re really looking forward to. Kicking off on March 9, and spanning 18 sensational days, Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival is packed full of performances, exhibitions and activations celebrating art and culture. Must-sees include Sydney Theatre Company’s The Picture of Dorian Gray, Tusiata Avia’s The Savage Coloniser, He Kete Waiata starring Whirimako Black, Persian jazz band Eishan Ensemble, and the Siva Afi Festival at Māngere Arts Centre Ngā Tohu o Uenuku. Aaf.co.nz

Aotearoa Art Fair

The 2022 event is fresh in our minds as we look ahead to the next Aotearoa Art Fair, running from March 2 to 5 at The Cloud. An inspiring coming together of artists, galleries, collectors and the general public, it’s a fantastic one-stop-shop for engaging with the art world and (we hope) adding to your collection. Artfair.co.nz