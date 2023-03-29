‘Viva Talks’ Podcast: From Caviar Bumps To Autumn Fashion, What The New Season Holds

Tune in now to the latest installment of our Viva Talks podcast to hear editor Amanda Linnell, writer and commercial editor Emma Gleason, deputy editor Johanna Thornton and creative and fashion director Dan Ahwa discuss the new season in food, fashion, design, pop culture and more.

From catching up on Eleanor Catton’s thrilling new book Birnham Wood to what we saw on the international runways, our team of experts is constantly on the pulse of what’s new and good.

With a focus on mixing local treasures with vintage and luxury investment buys, how do we prepare our wardrobes for the changing seasons? If you’re lamenting the end of daylight savings this weekend, now’s the time to consider a shift in preparing your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead. Catch up on our helpful regular column Wardrobe 101 for some practical and helpful care tips to make your garments and accessories last.

We also revisit Kim Knight’s brilliant story on the rising trend for caviar on the menus about town.