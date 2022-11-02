Visit A Farmers’ Market & More Good Things For The Weekend

Find a work of art

Poison Spike Couture is opening its Mt Eden pop-up on Monday, November 7. Head to the store, located at 13 Mt Eden Rd a “short wander” up from the Powerstation to browse the art-fashion fusion brand’s pieces that are made in Tāmaki Makaurau. The mother-daughter design duo creates garments that lean into the sculptural and printmaking disciplines, creating vibrant, always interesting clothing.

Support Māori designers

Designer Kiri Nathan has opened her Te Āhuru Mōwai (shelter, safe haven) space in Glen Innes. The retail store will also be home to the Kāhui Collective and other community projects led out by Nathan. Head to Glen Innes to take a look at the kākahu and taonga on offer in the new operations whare.

“We will train and hire locals, specifically young mothers in feather preparation and weaving, so they can work from home and around the hours of their tamariki. I know as a young solo mother in Glenn Innes back in the 90s, I would have really appreciated this kind of opportunity.”

Grab some baking

Florets Bakery is hosting Correspondence for a weekend pop-up. Those interested in acquiring curios, clothing and delicious baking should head down to its Grey Lynn store, 9pm till 2pm, Saturday and Sunday.

Check out the Parnell Farmers' Market, located in Jubilee Building carpark, behind the Parnell Library. Running 8am to midday every Saturday, the market offers a range of stalls selling fruits, vegetables, baking and deli produce. Entry is free and make sure to bring a reusable bag for your produce. Keen to set up a stall at the weekly event? Find out more here.

Attend an allergy awareness event

Gia's Grab and Go is hosting a Pasifika Chefs Health & Allergy Awareness Kai at their Onehunga store this Friday. The married owners, who are of Tongan and Italian descent, have a child with food allergies. To raise awareness of food allergies, Gia's invited guests to join them for a six-course Pacifika-inspired menu and talanoa. There will be live music, guest speakers and great food. Tickets are available from Giasgrabgo.com

Head to the coast

Head to Muriwai Beach this weekend for the Muriwai Arts trail on November 5-6, which sees local artists open their doors to the public to share their art and creative process. This is a free event that runs from 10am-4pm across Saturday and Sunday and is your chance to meet over 20 artists and visit 15 artists' studios across mediums including painting, photography, textiles, jewellery, ceramics, mixed media, sculptures and more, many of them inspired by the magic coastal environment of Muriwai. There are pop-up refreshment spots including Michael van de Elzen's Good From Scratch Cookery School, burgers at Muriwai Golf Club and doughnuts and sweet treats from newish and unmissable Muriwai Deli. Visit Muriwaiartsopenstudios.com

BOOK AHEAD

Go to a gig

Morningside's newest creative space, Big Fan, has opened. The multipurpose recording and venue space is a not-for-profit project that aims to help people fulfill their musical ambitions. The space is already drawing in big names, with Mermaidens and Church & AP among the first to play at the venue over the next few weeks. To see what's on and pick up tickets, check out Bigfan.co.nz

