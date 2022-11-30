While away your night in a glass house, eat an eggnog doughnut and more delicious events to add to your culture calendar.

Go to a Sunday dance

Musician CC:DISCO, Flamingo Pier and DJ Frank Booker will be playing at the ever-good restaurant-meet-events-space East Street Hall this Sunday. Order a pizza (think mushrooms with alfredo sauce, pepperoni and nudja, and pork and fennel), have a cocktail and dance in the outdoor glass house. On from 4pm to 10pm, 5 East Street, Auckland. Tickets are available from Eventbrite.co.nz

Visit Miss Lucy’s

This vibey new bar on the ground floor of Lylo Auckland has a diner-style offering complete with Hemingway’s pies, burgers, smashed guacamole, poke bowls, buffalo chicken wings, and fish and chip tacos. Also of note: frozen cocktails (Blushing Blossom and Pomela), Tuesday quiz nights and fortnightly Latin-themed parties. There’s also a 1965 Vespa and a McCaw feature wall. 54 Cook Street, Auckland.

Watch road-tripping lovers

Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino’s new cannibal romance-thriller Bones and All charts the lives of Lee (Timothy Chalamet) and Maren (Taylor Russell) as these fellow ‘eaters’ drift across states, from Virginia to Ohio, with some queasy hankerings. In cinemas across the country, including the newly opened Silky Otter in Ponsonby, Auckland.

Browse a market

Wonder Journal is hosting a market this Saturday, with a sundry of crafts, ceramics, homewares, vintage clothes, plants, tea, food and more. On from 10am to 2.30pm. The Pavilion, 33 Tyler St, Britomart, Auckland. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Browse a flea market

On the doorstep of secondhand homeware and furniture purveyors Junk & Disorderly and in the car park opposite Potters Park comes a flea market packed with, among other things, vintage wares, clothing, antiques, food and coffee from roughly 70 stalls. On from 8am this Sunday, December 4, and next, December 11. 164 Balmoral Rd, Mt Eden, Auckland.

See some Japanese craft

Public Record’s last exhibition of the year, Modern Japanese Craft, will see Hitoshi Morimoto, Junsuke Inatomi, Shun Kumagai and Kenichi Sasakawa showcase a range of works, from broken glass vessels to intricate Bizen pottery. Open until December 18. 76 Ponsonby Rd, Auckland.

Eat doughnuts

Beloved doughnut makers Doe Donuts has released its delightfully named mistle-Doe boxes today. Flavours include fruity pavlova, spiced gingerbread and creamy eggnog. Buy one for yourself or your Secret Santa.

Attend a fundraiser

Luxury retailer Luc The Label is hosting a breakfast fundraiser for the Wellington Women’s Refuge this Friday, December 2. Expect goodie bags, spot prizes, and a sundry of sale items and new-season pieces all in the name of a good cause. On from 8am to 11am, 52 Victoria St, Wellington. Purchase a ticket for $20 in-store at Luc Store, or send a message on Instagram or email hello@lucthelabel.com to secure your ticket.

Find great denim Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Jean favourite Bug Denim is launching its new capsule collection this week with a pop-up store at 65 Pitt St, Auckland, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Pick up a pair of its notoriously cool flatliners, and browse skirts, jackets, bucket hats and beyond.

Play some games

Take the kids to MOTAT this weekend for the opening of Code Breakers: Women in Games, where a hands-on game zone comprising 14 indie and commercial creations from women across Australasia will all be playable. Open from this Saturday, December 3.

Shop ‘til you pop

Interiors and styling business Places and Graces has announced its popular pop-up shop is back. For the first time, their entire styling collection will be available to purchase. Shop for new, near-new and vintage furniture, linens, art, plants and curiosities — and heaps of cushions! Founder Kate Alexander and her team have fossicked for these pieces for more than 10 years. 10amto 6pm, Friday December 2 to Sunday December 4, 30 King Edward Parade, Devonport, Auckland.

Learn about mermaids

Author Megan Dunn’s exhibition Megan Dunn: Mermaid Chronicles is open for two more weeks at Wellington’s Adam Art Gallery. Works by Andrew Brusso, Olivia Erlanger, Julia Holden, Alexis Hunter, Suzanne Husky, Brett Stanley and more make a splash across the curated exhibit, alongside plenty of information about mermaids, both professional and mythical. On now until December 18 at Te Pātaka Toi Adam Art Gallery, Wellington.

Grab some fabric

Thinking of DIY presents? Local label Ruby is opening its workroom so you can get some old sampling fabrics and misprinted Liam patterns, and reduce your Christmas budget. Saturday December 3, from 10am to 2pm, Grey Lynn, Auckland.

Listen to Big Thief

The Grammy-nominated four-piece indie-rock band is here for two shows only: Auckland’s Powerstation on December 3, and Wellington’s Opera House on December 4. Tickets are available at Livenation.co.nz

Book ahead

Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival

Tāmaki Makaurau is a Unesco City Of Music, and one of the big events of 2023 gracing our stages has just been unveiled. Kicking off on March 9, and spanning 18 sensational days, Auckland Arts Festival is packed full of performances, exhibitions and activations celebrating art and culture.

Watch Tusiata Avia’s hotly anticipated show: Produced by Victor Rodger for FCC theatre company, The Savage Coloniser is the stage adaptation of Avia’s award-winning book — she was the first female Pasifika poet to win the Ockham award for poetry — directed by Anapela Polata’ivao, and it’s sure to be a powerful, pivotal piece of theatre.

View a Rita Angus exhibition: On tour from Te Papa, Rita Angus: New Zealand Modernist | He Ringatoi Hou o Aotearoa will be gracing Tāmaki Makaurau during the festival — with 20 artworks on show at Te Uru Waitākere Contemporary Gallery for this free exhibition.

Hear from Rupi Kaur: The popular poet is coming to Aotearoa, performing for one night only as part of the festival. Kaur’s evocative, unique voice has created a community around her work, so you’ll want to book quickly for her show at Hōro ā-Tāone o Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Town Hall.

See Dorian Gray on stage: Whether you’re familiar with Oscar Wilde’s famous tale or not, The Picture of Dorian Gray is a must-see piece of theatre. Traversing the concepts of beauty, morality, time and redemption, it stars Eryn-Jean Norvill (who plays not one, but 26 characters) and is lavishly presented by Sydney Theatre Company.

Enjoy a Bill Withers tribute: Some of Aotearoa’s top music stars (including Troy Kingi and Dallas Tamaira) are coming together to pay homage to late singer-songwriter Bill Withers — the US legend behind Lean on Me and Ain’t No Sunshine. A cabaret-style event, Bill Withers Social Club is on at the historic Auckland Town Hall.

With tickets out now, and some events rather limited, we recommend checking the programme and booking your seats now. Aaf.co.nz



