Find clues in a mystery comedy-drama starring Natasha Lyonne, attend a street show, and more delicious events to add to your calendar.

Tune in to Natasha Lyonne’s new show

Fans of Russian Doll and Lyonne’s signature dark humour will want to tune into her latest venture. A 10-episode periodical directed by Knives Out’s Rian Johnson, Poker Face unfurls in “case of the week” style — a welcome change to sprawling plots that we can’t always remember — and is bursting with small-town mysteries, scams and star power, including Chloë Sevigny, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Benjamin Bratt, Jameela Jamil, Stephanie Hsu and Adrien Brody. Phew! Stream it on TVNZ+ from Friday January 27.

Watch some opera al fresco

Tāmaki Makaurau has some excellent public spaces, and Auckland Council’s Music In Parks really makes the most of them. Part of its summer series, Opera In The Park will grace Glover Park in St Heliers with talent from NZ Opera Company on Saturday, January 28, from 6pm to 8pm.

Go see a movie everyone’s talking about

The Oscar-nominated Tár hit theatres in Aotearoa yesterday, and the film has already generated discussion aplenty around the world, wardrobe inspiration, and a rather funny Twitter account. Cate Blanchett puts on an incredible performance as a talented, troubled conductor in Berlin, and everything from the subject matter to the wardrobe is striking. In cinemas now.

Enjoy a street show

As if the sidewalks aren't theatre enough (we love people watching) the 23rd annual Auckland International Buskers Festival returns to Tāmaki Makaurau for anniversary weekend. Talent from around the world will be performing throughout the central city — Te Komititanga Lower Queen St, Te Wānanga Princes Wharf, the Eastern Viaduct and Karanga Plaza Wynyard Quarter, with night shows at Viaducts market square — from January 27 to 30.

Go to Laneway

Nab last-minute tickets to the musical smorgasbord featuring Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Joji, Girl in Red, Finneas, Turnstile, Chaos in the CBD, and many, many more, taking to four stages at Auckland’s Western Springs this Monday, January 30. Lanewayfestival.com

BOOK AHEAD

Head to Synthony

The global orchestral spectacular for dance music fans and lovers of the Auckland Philharmonia, Synthony returns to Tāmaki Makaurau for 2023. This year, the sound and light bonanza will descend on the Pukekawa/Auckland Domain — a fitting location for the event’s festival energy — and the talent on the mic is starting to be revealed. Alongside the orchestra, conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams, household names Kimbra, Dave Dobbyn, Shapeshifter, Tiki Taane and Sneaky Sound System were all announced yesterday, joining Sachi, Bella Kalolo and more music stars (among other performers) for what will be seven hours of live music across two stages, with food and wine too. Saturday, April 1, 2pm to 10pm. Synthony In The Domain tickets start at $85, and the event is 18+. Synthony.com

Get your tickets to stomp some divots

Tickets sales are galloping for Lexus Urban Polo. This popular event series, of which Viva is a proud partner, will see the sport of polo played at urban locations around the country — Hagley Park in Ōtautahi Christchurch, February 11; Pukekawa Auckland Domain, March 11; and Tauranga Domain, April 1. Urbanpolo.co.nz

