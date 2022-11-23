Dinosaurs, Saunas And Giant Seagull Heads: David Farrier’s Guide To Aotearoa

The documentarian shares his favourite places in New Zealand and reveals why he’s often wearing togs.

Favourite spot for coffee?

What other cafe has a giant Olympic-sized swimming pool and sauna out the back? Answer: Only one, the Aqua Cafe in Newmarket, Auckland. The staff are kind and the coffee is great.

The weirdest/strangest place in New Zealand?

I’m a fan of Butterfly Creek out by Auckland Airport. It’s a really interesting fusion of attractions, aimed at kids but also ideal for adults. They’ve got a big crocodile, a bunch of otters, giant Jurassic Park-esque dinosaurs, a train ride, parrots, goats and a big pig. And they have a huge butterfly enclosure where butterflies land on you like you’re Bambie. On the runner-up list is Eutopia cafe on the way up north to Whangarei. It features a truly unique fantasy design, and they have top-quality scones. There’s also a building nearby that’s shaped like a giant seagull head. Don’t know why. Some things are best kept a mystery.

Best spot for clothes shopping?

I only really wear shorts and metal T-shirts, so anywhere that sells shorts and metal T-shirts. I wear togs a lot of the time because I always think you should be prepared to jump in an ocean, or any good body of water, if the moment takes you. So I go to any surf shop when it hits winter and buy up all their togs on sale.

Best tourist attraction?

I hope it's still there but in Taupō they have a McDonald's inside an old plane. Not sure how you can beat that. I am a big fan of anywhere with an inanimate giant piece of fruit or animal to signify the town. The carrot in Ohakune, the trout in Gore. I'd sketched out a documentary series just visiting these giant objects and how they define a town. They put up a giant doughnut in Springfield to celebrate The Simpsons film, and there have been fights over it.

Favourite place for dinner?

Grey Lynn’s Surrey Pub for their Sunday roast. Comes with a free sundae which I’ve just never encountered anywhere else. Wonderful staff and patrons. You can’t beat McDonald’s for a double cheeseburger combo. That’s two separate, single-patty cheeseburgers, not the one cheeseburger with two patties. Any McDonald’s restaurant will do. Just in case you’re worried, no, I am not being paid by McDonald’s, I just think they make a good cheeseburger.

Favourite bar in New Zealand?

Conch is always nice in Auckland, and I’ve had some nighttimes at Hallertau. My friend’s kid works there now so it’s quite strange seeing them behind the bar running things. I forget they’re not 10 anymore.

Best spot in New Zealand?

Not too long ago, I stayed at this little tiny house near Lake Ōhau, which isn’t too far away from Mount Cook. I think it was the most beautiful place I’ve ever been. Mount Cook village is really cute, and has the best bookstore. I went on a solo three-hour walk and saw a mini glacier, and I just couldn’t believe how great Aotearoa can get.

Best vibey town?

I don’t know what defines vibey but any town in between the big towns has the best vibes. Get out of the car and eat at their cafes. Stuff your face with giant lamingtons and neenish tarts and mince and cheese pies. Go to their op-shops and buy their cat sweaters, and see what their antique stores have to offer. Keep your eyes open in case they’re called Bashford Antiques.

Best beach?

For me, it will always be Piha, because one of my best friends has a very old family bach out there and when I was settling into Auckland I could escape out there for the funniest times. Lots of walks up to the waterfalls with friends, getting slammed by giant waves (always between the flags, New Zealand’s highest-rating show was just people nearly drowning at Piha so I don’t mess with it). Lots of hidden spots. That place resets my overloaded brain.

Favourite hidden secret?

That would be telling but growing up my family would escape to this tiny little beach up north that had nothing but a Four Square nearby, and all my best memories are there. Learning to snorkel in these giant rock pools, seeing some seahorses swim by a foot in front of my mask when I finally graduated to the ocean, ice cream in a cone, lots of swims and kayaking out to mysterious islands, going fishing off the wharf and never catching anything. Just heaven. But my hidden bliss won’t be someone else’s, so find your own! And never tell anyone! That’s how secrets work!

David Farrier’s new documentary, the brilliantly bizarre Mister Organ, is in cinemas now.