Learn the history of Día de la Revolución, visit an immersive sensory art exhibition, and more fantastic events to add to your culture calendar.

Have a toast to gin and cocktails

Travel to the heart of the Wairarapa for the Lighthouse Gin Garden Party as part of this weekend’s Toast Martinborough. This Saturday, from 11am to 3pm, Martinborough’s finest gin, tonics and cocktails will be available in Te Kairanga Estate’s shaded cottage garden, amongst the sounds of local musicians The Noods. Yard games, food trucks, and complementary tumblers will all be on offer to make it an unforgettable spring afternoon. Tickets are limited, so be sure to pick up some at Eventfinda.co.nz.

Immerse yourself in a world of art

Wynyard Quarter is soon to be home to a new immersive sensory exhibition, The Art of Black Grace ⅕. Starting November 20 and running until December 10, the waterfront location will host an immense cylindrical enclosure of LED panels, presenting a 360-degree light show to audiences. Bring the family along and be ready to be immersed in “a world of dance, art, and music” for the duration of the 25-minute show. To grab tickets and find out more info, head to Eventfinda.co.nz.

Pick up a new party dress

New Zealand brand Daylight Moon — who recently featured in Viva’s party issue — is hosting a studio pop-up in Devonport. Starting tomorrow and running until Sunday, pop in to pick up an outfit for your next celebration that’s made here in Aotearoa. Open hours are 10am-2.30pm Friday, 10am-3pm Saturday, and 11am-2pm Sunday, hosted at 1 Fleet Street, Devonport.

Join the party

The Barfoot & Thompson Kerikeri Street Party kicks off this Saturday at 5pm, after the Kerikeri half marathon. Head to the central shopping precinct to enjoy food, wine and craft beer stalls, and entertainment. There will even be a designated DJ zone, for those who aren't too tired to dance after the marathon. Tickets are available here.

Get a deal on homeware

Home of lighting and design, ECC, is holding a Serax sale until the end of November. Check out their outlet store on Boston Road and their website to find deals on cookware, kitchenware, glassware, and tableware. The sale includes the Feast Collection by Ottolenghi, and collections by Ann Demeulemeester, Sergio Herman, Piet Boon and Vincent Van Duyse. Visit Ecc.co.nz to find out more.

Enjoy the light show

The Lumino City Wellington Lantern Festival is lighting up the waterfront this Friday and Saturday. The free event hosts lantern displays representing 12 nations, alongside international food stalls and entertainment. Join the more than 85,000 who attended in 2020 and head down to the Wellington waterfront from sunset.

Celebrate the opening of a new restaurant

Underground Bistro is hosting its official opening party this Saturday with a night of drinks, music, and food — running 5pm till late. Located in K Road’s famous St Kevin’s Arcade, next to Norwegian Wood, the restaurant offers a niche selection of natural wines, beers, and cocktails alongside its seafood-based menu. Head over to Underground Bistro with your dancing shoes on to celebrate.

Learn more about Día de la Revolución

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki is screening two classic Mexican films in their auditorium, Los de Abajo (1976) and Cuartelazo (1977), on the anniversary day of Día de la Revolución, November 20. As part of the Frida Kahlo & Diego Rivera: Life and Art in Modern Mexico exhibition, the films explore the dynamic cultural environment in which artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera existed. To reserve your spot at the free event, head to Eventfinda.co.nz.

See some sculptures

Head to an exhibition of sculptures by artist Louise McRae, based on conservation biologist Thor Hanson’s book, Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid: The Fraught and Fascinating Biology of Climate Change. Think beaten brass, copper, alloy and enamel, juxtaposed with soft bright felts, pushed and twisted with a sense of rebellion. The renagade, who references everything from surrealism and cubism, through to the works of fashion designer Issey Miyake, McRae, sets out to challenge the viewer and asks: how do we evolve and adapt to an environment constantly in flux? Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid until November 27, WRW & Co. Showroom, 661 Matakana Road, Matakana.

Enjoy some vegan treats

The Christchurch Vegan Expo is coming this Sunday for a day of vegan food, speakers, films and shopping. The event is open to all, so spend the day with life-long vegans, allergen sufferers and those who are just curious to learn more. Tickets are only $5 so head over to Eventfinda.co.nz to find out more.

BOOK AHEAD

Plan your Auckland Anniversary weekend activities

The Auckland Folk Festival is returning next year, celebrating 50 years since its inception over the Auckland Anniversary weekend. Artists TE KAAHU, The Jellyman’s Daughter, and Sneaky Bones will be performing alongside many more local and international acts. Kumeu Showgrounds will host six stages across the three-day festival, with camping and single-day options available. Tickets start from just $5 for children, so head over to Aucklandfolkfestival.co.nz to secure your spot.

Get weird with Aunty Donna

YouTube comedy trio Aunty Donna is gracing the Wellington Opera House’s stage next month as part of their Magical Dead Cat Tour. Known for their quirky, witty, and sometimes crude humour, the comedians are sure to deliver a night of big laughs and one-liners in their sketch-style routines. Check out their show, Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun, on Netflix to get a taste of their absurdity before grabbing tickets here.