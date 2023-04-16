Welcome to a week-long spotlight on all things beauty.
Dust off your hairbrush, clean up your brushes and crack open that special lipstick because Viva Beauty Week is here!
In a week-long celebration of all things beauty, our website will be brimming with skincare tips, makeup must-haves, hair hacks and recommendations galore from beauty editor Lucy Slight and the whole Viva team, from the products we can’t bear to be without (even on a desert island), to blushes and bronzers, scalp care and foundation finshes, and much more.
Join us online every day for illuminating reads and video content, as well as a bumper beauty special inside Wednesday’s issue of the New Zealand Herald.
We’ll be updating this page daily, so you can stay up-to-date as it all happens.
Creme de la creme
They may not be practical for a castaway, but we can’t go without them.
Straighteners, curlers, dryers, and our thoughts on the Dyson Airwrap.
My morning routine
The CEO of the period-proof underwear brand shares her start to the day.
The test drive
The at-home polish is said to be durable, easy to remove and a ‘clean alternative’.