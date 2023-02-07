Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas That’ll Ignite A Beauty Lover’s Senses

Touch, taste, see, smell and hear these romantic gifts picked by Viva’s beauty editor.

Smell

Smell is one of the strongest senses associated with memory. Create new memories with an appealing fragrance of your choice, or pick a scent that evokes a favourite one; either way, it’ll be a gift to remember.

Taste may be more associated with the tongue than the lips, but since it’s Valentine’s Day, it’s the lips that deserve all the attention. Whether your lover is into lipsticks, balms or oils, these rosy hues will hit the spot.

Touch

The skin senses contact, heat and communication through touch, so why not make your largest organ even more touchable with these nourishing goodies for the hands and body? A head of silky-smooth hair can’t hurt either...

See

We make many of our decisions based on visual sensations, whether that’s through colour, entertainment or our perception of an expression. Those with an interest in beauty will enjoy feasting their eyes on these interesting reads.

Hear

Through our ears we translate vibrations into sensory information that the brain receives as sound. A sound bath is a lovely way to connect with your spiritual side, likewise a regular guided or solo meditation practice. The candle below comes with its own bespoke Spotify playlist too.