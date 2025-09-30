Consider this your cheat sheet on how to add instant volume and fullness to fine or thinning hair - all without hair extensions.

A good hair day isn’t always by chance.

There’s a formula of sorts to having good hair (a healthy hair and scalp being two of the most important factors) paired with the right haircut and styling advice for your hair type.

Take fine or thinning hair for example: a tailored cut that works with your face shape can make all the difference - giving the illusion of fullness, without having to go down the extensions route.

Though we’ve categorised them together for the purpose of this article, it’s important to note that fine hair and thin hair aren’t the same. Thin hair doesn’t dictate texture (only volume, or lack thereof), while fine hair refers to the texture and density on each individual strand.

It’s possible to have fine hair but a lot of it, and also to have hair that’s fine and thinning. And if you’re unsure where your hair sits on the hair type spectrum, work with your hairstylist for their professional advice.

Below, three industry insiders shed light on the best haircuts, styles and products to use on fine or thinning hair.

The best haircuts for fine or thinning hair

There’s no universal haircut for thin hair since face shape, hair texture and volume varies from person to person, however certain cuts will boost overall density and make hair appear thicker.

"I recommend a more solid base with some internal texture for shape, movement or interest," she says, adding that a haircare regimen that supports growth, fullness and fends off hair fall is the trifecta.

“I recommend a more solid base with some internal texture for shape, movement or interest,” she says, adding that a haircare regimen that supports growth, fullness and fends off hair fall is the trifecta.

Hairstylist and colour specialist Israel Bittencourt Alves agrees, adding: “Any length will look fuller if there’s a solid base to it”.

For hairstylist and founder of CZE Hair Chloe Zara Munro, blunt cuts with soft edges help reduce the look of split ends and make hair appear both thicker and healthier.

“This type of cut also makes day-to-day styling more effortless. When styling, try to blow-dry with a round brush to lift at the roots, or use a large curling wand to add soft bends for added body,” she says.

Thin or fine hair can often sit flatter to the roots, so Israel suggests adding texture so it doesn’t fall flat.

“Soft layers along the crown will create a lighter shape making it easier for bouncier, more voluminous hair,” he says.

As far as length is concerned, Israel says short to medium haircuts like a long bob, bob or shag will appear fuller than longer styles.

Zendaya. Photo / Getty Images

Zendaya’s Italian bob features a rounded shape, giving a more glamorous edge than razor-sharp blunt bobs. Styled well, Italian bobs boast bouncy fullness with plenty of movement and dimension.

Gracie Abrams. Photo / Getty Images

By contrast, Gracie Abrams’ French bob is sleeker - chopped all to one length for maximum fullness through the ends. It’s one of the prevailing cuts of 2025 for its ability to make hair appear thick and healthy. Not to mention it’s relatively low maintenance, and looks just as sleek on day two or three hair as it does with hair that’s freshly washed.

Taylor Swift. Photo / Getty Images

For those who prefer tousled, beachy styles, request a layered lob as seen above on Taylor Swift from a few years ago. It offers maximum movement and texture, all while providing the length needed to switch up your styling. Dry texture spray or sea salt spray will be your best friend with a cut like this.

Jenna Ortega. Photo / Getty Images

Choppy layers a la the shag haircut are excellent for adding volume, thanks to the hallmark layers that add volume around the face. Pro tip: allow this style to air dry for maximum texture and body.

Having fine or thin hair doesn’t mean you have to go for a shorter style, however. Ask your stylist for a blunt cut on medium to long hair.

No matter the cut or style you select, regular trims are a must. Book in every six to 12 weeks, depending on hair length, to thwart any breakage - which is common for those with thinning hair - and to keep ends fuller and split ends in check.

A masterclass in volume

Zoe’s number one tip for styling fine or thin hair? Styles that maximise lift at the root, feature swooping side parts or add texture can support a shape that gives the appearance of more width, she explains.

Israel says a good blow-dry can make all the difference, including drying your hair with your head upside down or blasting it in different directions while drying.

Volumising styles that call for hot rollers like a bouncy blowout, curls or waves are Israel’s preferred way to style fine or thin hair, using lightweight products that won’t weigh hair down.

“Try a dry texture spray over the regular hairspray as it adds volume without the ‘crunch’ feeling,” he says. Viva loves the Living Proof Full Dry Volume + Texture Spray, $70 and the LolaVie Peptide Volume Spray, $59.

If you need your style to last the distance, Zoe says the right combination of products will be your best bet.

“Layering styling products for a night out will support longevity,” she says.

Good to grow

Unsure where to start when it comes to product? Chloe suggests keeping things lightweight.

“Choose volumising shampoos, conditioners, and styling products that won’t weigh hair down, and focus on scalp health to encourage long-term density,“ she says, adding that a healthy scalp is the foundation for healthy hair growth.

Chloe recommends looking for products containing active ingredients like niacinamide, peptides, or plant extracts to help strengthen follicles and support hair density over time.

Below, our picks of volumising and thickening products to add to your hair care rotation.

Shampoos

Oribe Serene Scalp Densifying Shampoo, $87, is a trichologist-approved shampoo said to plump and densify hair when used consistently for three months. The formula uses a bioactive blend of pea sprout and red clover extract plus a biomimetic peptide to stimulate hair growth at the root, reduce shedding and replenish brittle hair for fuller, thicker strands.

Typebea G2 Strength & Length Shampoo, $45, is a pH-balanced formula that gently exfoliates the scalp to promote optimum conditions for healthy hair growth. Key ingredients include salicylic acid to buff away dead skin cells and product build-up; provitamin B5 for a dose of hydration and argan oil to improve overall hair health.

Kerastase Densifique Bodifying Shampoo, $66. Think of this daily shampoo as a wake-up call for dormant hair follicles, working to secure the hair at the root and leaving hair stronger and more full-looking. It deeply cleanses at the scalp to remove product build-up, improve hair elasticity and lend high-impact shine, using a tri-powered blend of hyaluronic acid, glucopeptide and ceramides.

Cooki Cinnamon Shampoo Bar, $23, is a solid shampoo said to stimulate hair follicles at the root using all-natural Australian ingredients. The packaging-free bar replaces up to three bottles of regular shampoo, and is powered by nettle extract plus rosemary, cinnamon and clove oils, which work synergistically to gently warm the scalp and awaken follicles once more. Not to mention it pairs well with the brand’s Ginger Conditioner Bar, which also supports healthy hair density.

Serums, tonics and oils

Aveda Invati Ultra Advanced Scalp Revitalising Serum, $117, is a lightweight serum designed as the third step in Aveda’s four-step system to combat thinning hair. Formulated with eclipta, alpinia and ginger, the brand’s follicle vitality complex helps to neutralise oxidative stressors, strengthen the hair follicle and regulate a healthy hair life cycle. Plus, it comes in two formulations - light for fine to medium thinning hair, and rich for medium to thick thinning hair.

Hinu Hair Growth Oil, $68, is the viral hair oil cropping up in day spas and independent retailers across the motu. It recruits a nourishing blend of botanical oils to boost hair health and support healthy growth. This includes aloe vera, green tea and grapeseed extracts alongside amla, argan, rosemary, camellia, peppermint, lavender, avocado and almond oils to care for all hair types.

Bouf Flouf Factor Growth Tonic, $40. “Keep the hair you’ve grown attached to” is the tag-line associated with new hair care brand, Bouf. Its range of hair growth products manages the release of hair’s natural FGF5 protein, described as a timer that tells your hair when to stop growing and fall out, offering it more time to grow thicker and stronger. Apply this lightweight tonic in a T-shape (one full dropper from forehead to nape of the neck, and another from temple to temple) twice daily for three months.

Nioxin Density Rescue Serum, $76, is an overnight leave-on hair treatment, said to boost hair density and reduce hair fall with ongoing use. The unique formulation harnesses an antioxidant-rich blend of ginger, lauric acid and caffeine to stimulate hair growth while you snooze. For best results, massage two to four drops directly to the scalp at bedtime for hair that appears thicker and healthier after two months of consistent use.