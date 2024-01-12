Caroline Hailstone, founder of Skinperfector, draws on her decades-long experience in the skincare industry in the Myofascial Lift, a gravity-defying treatment that releases tension in the chest and jaw using hybrid massage techniques.

Touted by writer Amanda Linnell as a “calm oasis in the heart of Warkworth township”, the Skinperfector studio acts as an excellent stop-off during a road trip north, or a worthy addition to the itinerary when bound for Matakana for the weekend.

“If you live in the area, you are blessed to have someone this experienced on your doorstep,” Amanda notes.

The promise

“A visible lift in one treatment … will guarantee results both internally and externally.”

The Myofascial Lift is a facial treatment created by therapist Caroline Hailstone, owner of Skinperfector in Warkworth. It draws on her 30 years of experience in the skincare industry, both in the UK and New Zealand, along with her ongoing focus to develop treatments designed specifically for perimenopausal and menopausal women.

The Myofascial Lift works to release tension across the chest and up through the jaw by combining toning and lymph massage techniques. It promises to improve circulation, reduce puffiness, and feed the skin to leave it looking radiant.

“I first became interested in temporomandibular joint (TMJ) dysfunction after treating a series of clients who all suffered from headaches, restricted movement in the upper neck, tight muscles and insomnia,” explains Caroline, of the two joints that connect the jawbone to the skull.

Her use of products is based on her training in cosmetic chemistry and understanding of how our skin changes, along with our hormones, as we age.

"When it comes to women in midlife we begin to see an acceleration in the ageing process due to a lack of estrogen, progesterone and testosterone and an increase in cortisol. Estrogen in particular helps give the skin its natural hydration and facilitates the production of natural hyaluronic acid and sebum. It is also required for collagen production. Today, we have the power and technology to at least improve skin texture," she says.

Caroline Hailstone specialises in treatments geared towards women experiencing hormonal changes typical of mid-life.

The practice

From the moment Caroline first places her cool firm hands on my shoulders, I can feel her experience and soothing energy with every touch. She starts by working to release the myofascial across the chest and neck, while at the same time connecting me with my breath to slow everything down. She then moves up to massage my jaw, face and head, which works to soften the tissue and sink me into an even deeper zone of relaxation.

The second phase of the treatment sees Caroline focus on my skin with a personalised cleanse, peel and facial massage which builds on the myofascial techniques followed by, for me, an enzymatic lifting masque, LED lights, a range of corrective serums and hydrating moisturisers, and finally an all-important SPF before leaving the clinic.

The treatment is done in complete silence, which I love.

“If we talk while lying down during a facial, we invariably use our upper respiratory system,” explains Caroline. “We breathe into our upper chest and throat area, and when we do this our circulation is constricted which means our muscular system tightens up and the flow of blood is reduced to our facial tissue.”

Silence is golden when it comes to Caroline's signature Myofascial Lift treatment, which allows the client to completely relax beneath her touch.

The place

Skinperfector, Kowhai House, 7 Alnwick Street, Warkworth. Skinperfector.co.nz

The price

$200 for a 70-minute treatment. Depending on how stressed and tight you are, Caroline recommends doing a programme and visiting weekly or fortnightly. Otherwise, she suggests investing in a monthly facial.

An enzymatic masque then a cocktail of serums are also included in this lifting and sculpting facial treatment.

The verdict

I booked to have this treatment on a Friday afternoon on my way north for a long weekend. It had been an intense week workwise and I had had a big night out, the night before. Let’s just say my body was full of tension and toxins!

An hour and a half later I was floating on a cloud, feeling relaxed and centred. My skin glowing and definitely less puffy.

Caroline’s experience and techniques make this treatment really stand out, as it took me deep into a place of true relaxation. That night I slept like a baby and woke the next morning feeling rested and relaxed. This is a treatment that has a lasting effect.

