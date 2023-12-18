Salon Etiquette: Want Botox But Don’t Like Needles? One Cosmetic Injector Shares Her Tips On How To Cope

For the latest instalment in our Salon Etiquette series, Ashleigh Cometti asked Courtney Ackland how to get the most out of your cosmetic injectables appointment.

Welcome to Viva’s Salon Etiquette series, where we glean the inside scoop for every must-do and please-don’t while you’re sitting in the salon chair/clinic/treatment room.

From hairstylists and nail technicians to facialists and makeup artists, we’ll be speaking to Aotearoa’s top beauty experts and calling for their brutal honesty — the juicier, the better. It’s time to brush up on your makeup manners, or home in on your salon social graces. Previously, we spoke to Tessa Burlison about what your hairdresser wants you to stop doing; skin expert and education coordinator Kimberley Conboy about what your spa therapist wants you to know; and nail and lash technician Sophie Allen about manicure manners.

This week, I spoke to registered nurse, trained beauty therapist and member of CANN (Cosmetic Appearance Medicine Nurses network) Courtney Ackland of Bo Injectables (@Bo.injectables) who brings with her 12 years of experience when it comes to appearance medicine and cosmetic injectables.

Situated in a light-filled studio in the heart of Ponsonby, Courtney works closely with her sister Britney of Bo Beauty (right across the hall, in fact) to offer beauty aficionados a full-service offering under the same roof — with the full suite of anti-wrinkle, dermal filler, cosmetic tattooing, lash and brow treatments.

Courtney says there’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to injectables, and it’s best not to compare results as they vary from person to person.

ASHLEIGH COMETTI: This series is all about maintaining good salon etiquette. What are three things people do in your clinic chair that you love?

COURTNEY ACKLAND:

When clients are on time or let us know if they are running late! As we are so busy and generally running back-to-back this is crucial so that our day runs smoothly. I love it when clients want to chat! Vent to me, let me know how your day is going — I’m here for it. Bring your family or your bestie! If you are feeling a bit nervous, bring a support person — it will work a treat in making you feel more comfortable.

AC: What are three things people do that you’d rather they didn’t? Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

CA:

Sorry, babes, but no pets in the studio. As much as we love all animals, it’s just not that hygienic. Don’t compare your Botox dose to your best friend’s dose. All injectors have a slightly different style and technique. What works for one person isn’t necessarily going to work the same for you. Be realistic with what sort of results anti-wrinkle and fillers can achieve. Ultimately, this is up to your provider to let you know, but definitely do your research.

AC: If someone wants Botox but is really nervous or needle-averse, how should they go about communicating this to you? What precautions do you take to ensure the treatment is as smooth and comfortable for the client as possible?

CA: The best thing to do is let me know before the appointment, the more mentally prepared you are the better. I can give you as much or as little information as you need to make it easier.

Eat all the sugar before your appointment. This is so important if you know you don’t like needles and will make the biggest difference.

And lastly, whilst I’m injecting, don’t hold your breath. Instead, focus on your breathing. This will take your mind off what’s going on and before you know it, it will all be over.

Courtney has spent the last 12 years honing her craft, and offers a range of appearance medicine treatments including Botox and Cosmelan.

AC: What do you do if someone flinches when injected? Does this mess up the desired result of their Botox?

CA: Surprisingly, this isn’t something I’ve come across. With one hand I am supporting the area and with the other, I’m doing the injecting, so I think most clients feel pretty stable. But don’t stress, if this was to happen you might just get an extra little needle prick. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

AC: If a client is visiting a cosmetic injector for the first time, what are some red flags they should look out for to ensure the place and practices are hygienic?

CA: I feel like this is an obvious one but make sure the place you are going to is clean, working with needles means cleanliness is SO important. You want to see a tidy workspace, sharp bins, gloves, new needles and proper lighting. Luckily, the rules and regulations in New Zealand are pretty high, so this should be standard practice in clinics.

This one isn’t related to hygiene but in my opinion, it’s a bit of a red flag — watch out for places that have a one-size-fits-all approach. Everyone’s movement is different, and everyone’s desired outcome is slightly different. Anti-wrinkle and dermal filler treatments are completely customisable.

Find Bo Injectables nestled in an airy villa along Ponsonby's Jervois Road.

AC: If a client isn’t happy with the result of their appointment, what should they do?

CA: Definitely just let the clinic know, it might be a super-easy fix. However, if you don’t feel comfortable going back, you can always get a second opinion from another provider.

More About Cosmetic Treatments

Treatments and their alternatives.

These Are The Appearance Medicine Treatments To Try In 2023. From non-invasive lasers to injectable alternatives.

Bite-Sized Beauty: Express Treatments To Overhaul Your Look In Your Lunch Break. In and out in less time than it takes to eat your sushi.

Can These Manual Skin Treatments Really Change The Shape Of Your Face? They’re gadget-free, relying instead on practices like massage and acupuncture.

Have We Had Our Fill Of Filler? Why So Many People Are Dissolving Their Injectables. And what does this mean for the future of this popular cosmetic procedure?

Should I, Shouldn’t I? Everything You Need To Know About Having Botox. We asked a leading cosmetic doctor some of the most common — and important — questions.