Lil Nas X announced as the new face of YSL Beaute

If ever Lil Nas X decides to retire from music, he clearly has a future in modelling. The experimental pop sensation dazzles in the striking new YSL Beaute campaign imagery, which simultaneously announces its newest ambassador while also highlighting the brand’s new The Bold Lipstick formula – a range of 12 satin-finish lipsticks in varying hues of red and pink.

The campaign imagery sees Lil Nas X posing in various parts of the desert with YSL products in hand, interspersed with close-ups of his glowing complexion and sculpted brows. Perhaps the most exciting of which is close crop of him donning a graphic eye look with sparkling navy-blue pigment paired with baby pink lips.

Jacquemus designer Simone Porte Jacquemus marries partner Marco Maestri

A sunkissed wedding in the south of France took place over the weekend between the cult fashion designer and his agency director husband Marco Maestri. The pair have been together since 2018, and the stylish wedding was a parade of the designer's distinctive aesthetic of relaxed tailoring and sexy summer dresses. Guests included Dua Lipa, Tina Kunakey, model Mica Argabaraz and Jeanne Dammas.

Dua Lipa wears a sheer Jacquemus dress to the designer's chic wedding. Photo / Getty Images

Em Rata cuts her own bangs on TikTok

In the wake of her divorce to Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily Ratajkowski shared a clip to TikTok over the weekend of her cutting face-framing layers into her waist-length hair. Ahead of a trip to the beach with her one-year-old son, Sylvester, which she shares with her ex, Emily is shown with strands and scissors in hand as she asks the camera: “Is this insane, am I being crazy?” as she starts to snip.

The results are by no means dramatic (she only appears to chop about half an inch, creating chin-length layers). "I've cut hair before, and this is not my best work, but, you know, it's a start," Emily says. "It's a moment.”

The Melbourne Cup's prestigious Myer Fashions on the Field event is going non-binary

To mark its 60th anniversary, the highly anticipated parade of racewear fashions is for the first time scrapping its gender-based categories of its Best Dressed Male and Female categories, replacing them with Best Dressed and Best Suited and men, women and people who identify as non-binary.

The inclusive categories aim to help reshape the changing attitudes towards fashion, with chairman Neil Wilson explaining the change is help attract a wider audience.