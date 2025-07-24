These beauty editor-approved hand creams, balms and salves offer dry, dehydrated or overwashed hands some welcome reprieve.

It’s no secret that winter can wreak havoc on complexions.

The sharp contrast between icy outdoor temperatures and soaring internal heating remains one of the primary causes of trans-epidermal water loss (or TEWL for short). The result? Skin that feels dry, dehydrated, irritated or itchy.

The same can be true for hands, especially when factoring in frequent hand washing, which can lead to flare-ups in skin conditions like eczema or contact dermatitis.

Thankfully, help is at hand – with a coterie of cosseting serums, creams, masks and more set to restore winter-ravaged hands to their supple best until spring makes its timely return.

From the high-end luxury items worth stashing in your handbag, or the pharmaceutical favourites sure to ease symptoms of dryness or discomfort, discover every beauty editor-approved pick below.

The Icons

A best-seller for a reason, L’Occitane’s nourishing hand balm highlights a 20% concentration of shea butter to protect and restore dry to very dry skin. Recently reformulated with 96% natural origin ingredients and a new vegan status, this creamy balm envelops hands in shea butter, argan and coconut oils, which absorb quickly to restore moisture levels. The delicate aroma of sweet jasmine and ylang-ylang makes the ritual of applying hand cream a truly sensorial experience. Not to mention, each tube is crafted from 95% recycled aluminium to ensure a lighter footprint on the environment. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The cult-favourite hand cream passed down by generations of beauty lovers, Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Cream Moisturising Hand Treatment features the brand’s signature Eight Hour formulation to care for rough or weather-beaten hands. It works overtime to soften dry patches, alleviate cracking and restore the skin barrier, leaving hands hydrated for up to eight hours. The best part? It absorbs quickly, meaning you can apply it on the go without that dreaded sticky or greasy residue.

The Luxury Beauty Buys

The golden thread throughout all of La Mer’s skin and body care is the addition of its patented Miracle Broth ingredient, sourced from giant sea kelp and fermented over three to four months. Together with key vitamins, minerals and nutrients, La Mer’s Miracle Broth is said to transform skin to its calm, smooth and balanced best. In this luxurious hand cream, it works to deeply condition skin and soothe callouses, while alleviating redness and dryness – leaving hands soft, smooth and comfortable all winter long.

The luxury beauty purveyor positions this pebble-shaped hand cream as anti-ageing skincare for hands, thanks to the blend of botanical alfalfa concentration and natural liquorice extract. Together, this potent cocktail helps to firm and smooth skin, while brightening age spots for a more even-toned appearance. It’s fast-absorbing and non-sticky, but gentle enough for use on even the most sensitive skin types. Plus, its unique aesthetic makes for a covetable addition to any handbag. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The K-Beauty Heroes

K-beauty brands continue to lead the charge when it comes to affordable yet efficacious skincare, and the same can be said for their approach to hand and body care. A Sephora exclusive, Dear Dahlia’s highly moisturising hand cream contains a blend of plant-derived ingredients, including its namesake dahlia variabilis flower extract, to gently nourish dry skin. With ongoing use of its non-sticky formula, expect hands to remain hydrated and healthy-looking.

The latest product to launch from viral K-beauty brand Dr. Jart+ is this cushiony hand cream brimming with glycerin, ceramides and panthenol. The fast-absorbing formulation is said to create a glove-like moisture layer that leaves hands soft and protected from environmental aggressors. Ceramides remain buzz-worthy in beauty for their ability to fortify the skin barrier and lock in hydration, panthenol is revered for its soothing abilities, while glycerin is a tall glass of water for skin that feels dry or tight.

The Fine Fragrances

Glasshouse Fragrances is known for drawing inspiration from notable cities to inspire its suite of luxurious scents, and now it’s treading even lighter on the planet thanks to its stylish new look – a 100% aluminium hand cream tube. The new-look packaging houses scents like Kyoto In Bloom, a soft and sensual aroma which highlights zesty top notes of fresh lime, bergamot and citrus, a heart of camellia and lotus, set amongst soft, comforting notes of amber, sandalwood, musk and vanilla. The formula itself combines white turmeric and tamanu oil for hands that stay silky soft.

English Pear and Freesia remains one of Jo Malone’s best-sellers and for good reason – the fresh and fruity aroma is a perfectly balanced pick for those who love a touch of sweetness without being cloying. The silky hand lotion couples coconut oil with glycerin to hydrate hands and restore supple skin texture without leaving behind any greasiness. Consider it as part of your fragrance wardrobe, delicate enough to layer well with your favourite perfume for a lasting scent trail.

The Sustainability Powerhouses

It was Aesop’s first foray into hand care, and the Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm has been a mainstay in handbags and on bedside tables ever since. Dreamed up in the back room of a Melbourne-based hair salon, what started as a rich oil to use on clients as they waited for their hair appointment evolved into the creamy balm we know and love today. Excellent for those who want instant relief from dryness, Resurrection highlights mandarin rind, rosemary leaf and cedar atlas – all of which contribute to its woody, citrussy and herbaceous aroma. Not to mention each tube is made from 100% recycled aluminium, which can be separated from its cap after use and placed in the recycling bin.

Hailing from Somerset, England, Commune’s selection of botanical body care is packed with potent botanicals and natural oils ranging from coconut, jojoba, rosehip and sweet almond, alongside shea and cocoa butters. Its signature Seymour scent is said to help relax both body and mind, with ripe fruits and woody notes including geranium, grapefruit, galbanum and cypress. A beautiful addition to any bathroom sink, the British beauty brand’s stylish vessel is rooted in sustainability – with recyclable aluminium bottles and a durable, reusable pump.

The Pharmacy Favourites

La Roche-Posay’s signature cicaplast ingredient is the super soother that inspired a skincare range all of its own, including a cosseting hand cream which boosts the skin barrier of dry, damaged and overwashed hands. The dermatologist-recommended formulation features 4% niacinamide and 30% glycerin to soothe, hydrate and restore hands from damage caused by external aggressors. The richly textured product is geared towards those with sensitive or ultra-dry skin, and can even be used on children.

French pharmaceutical brand Mixa launched its range of wallet-friendly, efficacious body care in Aotearoa earlier this year, including its Cica Repair+ Hand Balm. The brand claims it resists three washes, ensuring hands remain hydrated and soft for even longer. An added benefit includes the formula’s ability to repair rough or bumpy skin, making it an excellent pick for those who work with their hands or spend a lot of time outdoors.

The Mask Must-Haves

Breaking news: British beauty expert Margaret Dabbs’ range of luxurious hand and foot care products is now available from Mecca. Consider this rose and lemon-scented Overnight Treatment Mask for dry, inflamed or ageing hands – simply smooth on to hands before you snooze. Key ingredients include buriti oil for collagen production, firmness and elasticity, plus turmeric, white water lily and calendula to fend off free radical damage and instantly relieve damaged skin. For best results, consider slipping the treatment gloves on top to allow the formulation to fully absorb into the skin.

New Zealand body care brand Paume specialises in products suited to care for hands and feet, including this multi-purpose mask that can be applied to either to help hydrate, soften and condition skin. The unscented, essential oil-free formulation harnesses shea butter, glycerin, panthenol and squalane works its magic while you sleep – zeroing in on dry or cracked hands or heels. The subtle citrus, floral aroma is sure to make applying this before bed a pleasure.

More beauty

The makeup artist-approved hacks for applying eyeliner to hooded eyes, 12 people who smell good share their signature scents, and more beauty news.

What Perfume Are You Wearing? 12 Of Aotearoa’s Coolest Creatives Share Their Favourite Fragrance. Scent has always been inherently personal, and for these 12 creatives, it’s part of their identity.

The Best Eyeliner Hacks For Hooded Eyes & Other Tips From A Top Makeup Artist. Blotted, blurred and lived-in, or ultra-precise and razor sharp, a swipe of black eyeliner always delivers. Here, makeup artist Leisa Welch shares her favourite liner looks to try now, plus tips on how to tailor them to suit a multitude of eye shapes.

Is pH Reactive Makeup The Secret To Faking A Healthy, Natural-Looking Flush In Winter? Chameleon beauty products have ushered in a new era of makeup customisation, but how do they work exactly? And are they worth the hype? Ashleigh Cometti investigates.

Indy Clinton’s Bouf Haircare Has Landed In Aotearoa. Co-Founder Rachael Wilde Shares What To Expect From The Range. The beauty boss shares her excitement with beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti over her selection of cherry-red hair growth products launching in Aotearoa New Zealand.