In this month’s Beauty Insider: A beauty editor’s guide to what’s worth buying from Victoria Beckham Beauty; former beauty editor Eleanor Pendleton launches makeup line Haléau; Jeuneora tackles brain fog and stress with Hormone Hero; Lemon & Beaker is shaking up the K-beauty scene; fight acne on-the-go with TBH’s cutesy pimple patches.

As one of the southernmost countries on the globe, we’re often the last to get access to the top-rated international fashion or beauty brands (and don’t even get us started on concerts).

So it was with much excitement when news broke that Victoria Beckham Beauty was landing Downunder after being picked up by beauty department store juggernaut, Mecca.

The cult favourite beauty line – dreamed up by the pop culture icon, fashion designer and beauty entrepreneur herself – has amassed fans the world over for being as beautiful to look at as it is to apply.

Now that Victoria Beckham Beauty is here, what’s worth trying (and buying)? I put my face on the line to find out.

Discover my top picks, and every important beauty announcement worth knowing this month, below.

What to buy from Victoria Beckham Beauty

It’s been six years since Victoria Beckham expanded her business empire into the realm of beauty, and now her eponymous makeup line is finally available in Aotearoa and Australia, exclusively from Mecca.

From makeup to skincare and fragrance, every product fuses high-performance formulas with covetable packaging, an embodiment of the modern luxury pervading the brand that is Victoria Beckham.

The announcement was timely, given the recent release of the Victoria Beckham documentary on Netflix, which follows her career trajectory to date – including her journey to the runway at Paris Fashion Week 2025 – while also offering a rare glimpse into her personal life.

This is not your typical celebrity makeup brand. Instead, these supremely chic products represent cornerstones to build your fragrance, skincare and makeup wardrobe.

It’s the first time the brand has been available Downunder – much to the delight of avid makeup aficionados who have struggled to get their hands on its products until now.

“Partnering with Mecca marks an exciting new chapter for us at Victoria Beckham Beauty,” says Lauren Edelman, Victoria Beckham Beauty chief executive.

“Mecca’s dedication to curating brands that lead with purpose and creativity deeply resonates with our ethos. We’re honoured to be part of their beauty community.”

Whether you’re yet to try the brand or are simply in need of a makeup restock, if you value high-quality formulations and luxurious packaging, this is the brand for you.

Below, our top six Victoria Beckham Beauty products worth the hype.

Satin Kajal Liner, $57: A buttery-soft eyeliner that can be used for tight-lining, winged liner or smudged and smoky for a more lived-in effect. The waterproof formula glides on smoothly and promises dramatic definition however you choose to wear it. The best part? It includes a smudger on the other end for blending. Vast Lash Mascara, $56: A long-wearing, volumising mascara that promises to envelop lashes in its ultra-defining formula in one single swipe. While it boasts excellent staying power for up to 12 hours, it’s easy to remove with warm water at the end of the day (or night). Posh Lipstick, $66: A Victoria Beckham Beauty signature, this moisturising bullet feels like a balm but has the pigment payoff of a lipstick. And with 12 shades to choose from, there’s a hue for every occasion. Eye Wardrobe Compact, $42: This refillable compact comes empty, with a choice of four different four-pan eyeshadow palettes to house inside. The palette tray snaps seamlessly into the magnetic compact, and can be refilled and used time and time again. 21:50 Rêverie Eau de Parfum, $330: Sensual and magnetic, this scent is close to Victoria’s heart. It channels the ambience and energy she experienced in Java in 2001 with its seductive blend of tobacco leaves, plum, tonka bean, cedarwood and vanilla. Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum, $348: Is there anything this serum can’t do? It firms, lifts, smooths – targeting a variety of signs of ageing for skin that appears more radiant. It harnesses Augustinus Bader’s clinically-tested, patented TFC8 technology to boost overall skin health, while superfood ingredients help defend against environmental damage and support skin cell renewal.

Victoria Beckham Beauty is now available exclusively in Aotearoa from Mecca or Mecca.com.

Former Gritty Pretty editor launches Haléau

After years of penning stories about makeup, Australian beauty editor and award-winning journalist Eleanor Pendleton has launched her own with Haléau.

The Pearl Baume Illuminating Highlighter, $120, is the brand’s sole product – a luminous skincare and makeup hybrid designed to be used like a highlighter across the high points of the face. On launch day, more than 17,000 people had joined the waitlist to get their hands on the refillable, oyster shell-shaped product.

Three years in the planning, Haléau points back to Pendleton’s roots for two reasons. Pearls are revered in Filipino culture as a symbol of resilience and femininity, and Pendleton was raised near a pearl farm on the NSW Central Coast.

“Pearls, in all their imperfect beauty, were part of my landscape – and also my heritage. It was my own mother who told me that in Traditional Chinese medicine, pearls have been used for centuries for their collagen-boosting, skin-smoothing and brightening benefits,” Pendleton says.

The formula harnesses sustainably harvested, micronised pearl powder alongside hyaluronic acid and botanical actives like kakadu plum and rosehip oil to leave skin with a natural, radiant glow.

The new Haléau Pearl Baume Illuminating Highlighter is available exclusively from Haleaubeauty.com.

Jeuneora launches Hormone Hero

The newest innovation from homegrown beauty and wellness brands Jeuneora is Hormone Hero, a supplement designed specifically for women facing perimenopause but also suited to those experiencing hormonal changes at any age.

New Zealand-made using plant extracts and without any added nasties, Hormone Hero helps to balance hormones while supporting energy levels, metabolic health, mental clarity, mood and stress management.

The supplement was born from Jeuneora founder Monique Kaminski’s own health journey, as she entered perimenopause and found few supplements offered the support she needed.

Key botanicals include shatavari, chaste berry and globe artichoke to balance hormones naturally, alongside eriomin (lemon bioflavonoid extract) for blood sugar balance and weight management. Fermodiola (fermented rhodiola) and bluenesse (lemon balm extract) is said to promote calm and focus, aiding the body’s natural response to stress, clarity and energy.

Hormone Hero is priced at $88 and is available now from Jeuneora.co.nz or Chemist Warehouse’s Ultra Beauty stores nationwide.

K-beauty is ‘not a trend’, says founder

Hannah Williamson, founder and formulator of K-beauty skincare brand Lemon & Beaker, says it’s no coincidence K-beauty brands continue to rein – rather, she says it is the result of decades of cultural, scientific and technological momentum building in South Korea.

She explains that in Korean culture, caring for your skin goes far beyond basic hygiene and signifies self-respect, discipline and vitality.

“There’s a deeply ingrained belief that how you present yourself reflects your values, cultural participation and credibility,” Hannah says. “As a result, Korean consumers are highly engaged, extremely knowledgeable, and always seeking products that actually work – quickly and visibly.”

It’s this level of demand that forces the industry to move fast, Hannah says, and brands that don’t innovate and adapt to consumer needs are left behind.

Couple this with what Hannah calls Korea’s “strong scientific and medical foundation” and its little wonder K-beauty is at the forefront of what’s possible in skincare.

It’s this philosophy that underpins everything Hannah does with Lemon & Beaker, which couples Korean scientific rigour with New Zealand natural ingredients.

“My own journey started with skin sensitivities and a frustration with synthetic-heavy products that promised much but delivered little,” she says.

“That experience inspired me to research and train, and eventually led to the development of formulas that combine the best of both worlds: high-performance actives and skin-loving botanicals.”

Lemon & Beaker’s selection of skincare spans cleansers, toners, moisturisers, masks and more, with a view to address a variety of skin concerns like pigmentation, dehydration, fine lines and wrinkles.

“So, when people say Korean skincare is just a trend, I can’t help but smile. Because once you’ve seen the pace of innovation, the scientific firepower, and the relentless pace of development that goes into every formula, you’ll understand it’s not a moment,” she says.

“This is a movement. K-beauty has changed the global skincare conversation for good, and now that the world has had a taste, there’s no going back.”

Lemon & Beaker is available from Lemonandbeaker.co.nz.

Celebrate spots with these cutesy new patches

Formerly known as TBH, The Breakout Hack is expanding on its suite of best-selling pimple patches with the launch of these ultra-cute Pocket Patches.

Designed to break the stigma and shame surrounded pimples, these decorative pimple patches come in three whimsical designs to suit every mood and personality.

Coffee cups, croissants, clouds, strawberries, bows, hearts and cherries are just a handful of the playful options included to conceal a zit.

“We’ve always said pimples aren’t something to hide, and Pocket Patches are the ultimate celebration of this – fun designs, pocket-sized, and made to wear with zero shame,” says The Breakout Hack co-founder Rachael Wilde.

Take your pick from Pilates Princess, Pop Princess or Party Princess, which include 32 patches in an on-the-go compact, making easy work of healing pimples no matter where your day takes you.

The Breakout Hack Pocket Patches are available from Tbhskincare.com.

