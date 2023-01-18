8 Beauty Picks To Gift Loved Ones (Or Yourself) For Lunar New Year 2023

The Lunar New Year 2023 is almost upon us, with the Year of the Rabbit dawning on January 22nd. If you celebrate this auspicious time, you may feel compelled to treat a loved one with a gift to bring good fortune or luck, or perhaps you’re simply drawn towards some of the extra-special limited-edition launches gracing shelves in honour of the traditional Chinese holiday. Either way, here are a few of our favourite New Year gift ideas for the beauty lovers.

Gong hei fat choy; wishing you happiness and prosperity in 2023!

Ideal for oilier skin types, this oil-free moisturiser hydrates for eight hours and quickly absorbs into the skin for a lightweight finish.

This luxurious case, which houses the floral Miss Dior scent, is embellished with sketches by Italian visual artist Pietro Ruffo. Alongside the 100ml fragrance is a star accessory to usher in a joy-filled and prosperous new year.

This cruelty-free eyeshadow palette boasts four shimmery-warm shadow hues as an ode to the lucky colour red.

Lunar New Year-inspired limited edition artwork by artist Shan Jiang graces the exterior of Kiehl’s cult-favourite facial cream.

Special-edition red ombre packaging encases eight warm-toned, neutral eyeshadow shades which work just as well for every day as they do for dazzling occasions.

Radiance and resilience are the aim of the game with Shiseido's award-winning anti-aging serum, which looks resplendent in its limited edition New Year packaging.

Guerlain’s best-selling 00N Beige refillable cushion foundation shade has been dressed up in red velvet as an homage to the veined petal of the Red Vanda orchid.