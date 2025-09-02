Take the guesswork out of gift giving this year with our beauty editor-approved guide to the best grooming gifts to share on Father’s Day.

Left it to the last minute to find something that conveys exactly how special the father figure in your life is to you? Don’t fret.

Built with an understanding that shopping for men is, well, difficult, everything on this gift guide is currently in-stock and able to ship in time for Father’s Day this Sunday, September 7.

From kitschy soaps and stylish wash bags through to elevated shaving sets and timeless colognes, there’s something for everyone.

Below, our edit of 12 grooming gifts to spoil the sophisticate or everyday bloke in your life.

One of the newest scents in Jo Malone London’s stable, Cypress & Grapevine sees aromatic cypress and warm grapevine combine with smooth amber characteristics. Bold but not overpowering, this modern cologne makes for an excellent addition to any well-groomed man’s existing fragrance wardrobe.

If the man in your life is suffering from a case of seasonal affect disorder, a bottle of Horace’s sweet-scented beard oil is sure to perk him back up. Channelling the warmth and energy of the beaches of Cuba, this cosseting blend of castor, argon, sweet almond and grapeseed oil helps to moisturise and soften beards without that greasy, weighed down feeling.

Crafted in Portugal from supple cow’s leather, Rodd & Gunn’s Princeton Wash Bag features wash resistant lining (meaning its excellent for housing a just-used razor or toothbrush) with three compartments to keep toiletries organised.

An ideal gift for the man who loves to appeared polished on-the-go, Kent’s fine folding pocket comb features rounded teeth to ensure smooth and comfortable brushing - gliding through hair without dragging or damaging the scalp. It’s gentle enough for use on wet, fine or thinning hair, and is crafted from a large sheet of cellulose acetate meaning it’s ultra-durable.

Local beauty brand Sans Ceuticals is renowned for its suite of multi-functional products - not least its best-selling body, hair and face oil which is perfect for the low-fuss man. It’s crafted with a blend of vitamins A and E, alongside lipo-vitamin C, to optimise moisture levels and luminosity in both hair and skin. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

A trio worthy of Triumph & Disaster calls an “urban lumberjack”, the brand’s Grand Imperial set highlights three beard care products. It features the Noble Endeavour Beard Wash to gently cleanse away grime and leave beards feeling conditioned, the Johnny B Beard Oil to treat and calm, and the Doctor Beard Balm to hydrate and nourish.

The newest product to be added to Two Dudes line of grooming essentials includes this coconut-spiked deodorant, which works to neutralise odour, absorb moisture and refresh. It does so thanks to its blend of tapioca starch, charcoal powder and sage oil. The subtle scent is grounding, not overpowering, so it won’t compete with your man’s cologne of choice over top.

Be transported to the harsh yet captivating desert landscape with Tom Ford’s Ombre Leather. Described by the brand as textural, layered and addictive, the scent highlights notes of patchouli, cardamom, jasmine sambac, white moss, black leather and amber for a powerful, memorable finish.

For the man who prefers a wet shave, look no further than this sleek shaving set. It includes a badger bristle brush and stainless-steel safety razor, which are easily stored on the enclosed stand. Together, these shaving essentials promise a thorough yet gentle shave (and simple enough to use for those new to wet shaving) leaving skin smooth as silk.

For something a touch more playful, Lush’s kitschy Doodle Dad Soap features sketches hand drawn by Lush’s Product Inventor, artist Michelle Leahy. Scented with sweet orange, ylang ylang and rosewood, this rice bran soap works to soften skin and impart a subtle scent at the same time.

Bid adieu to razor burn and redness with Clinique’s signature post-shave formulation, which is enriched with aloe to help refresh - not irritate. Plus, it’s gentle enough for use on even the most sensitive skin types.

Spoil dad with a little R&R courtesy of Rotorua’s Wai Ariki Hot Springs & Spa. This one-hour restorative bathing experience will allow him to soak in one of five mineral-rich geothermal pools, after which he can rehydrate with the ice-cold brew of his choice. Vouchers are valid for one year from purchase date.

