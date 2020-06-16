In response to alarming signs of racism, 16 Waikato artists have been selected to share their voice through art and spark crucial conversations about unity.

To champion the cause, Creative Waikato - backed by the Waikato Community Funders Group - instigated a campaign called Kotahitanga through Creativity which asks artists from the region to create commissioned works across a variety of art forms.

Creative Waikato chief executive Jeremy Mayall believes recent events across the globe have further demonstrated the urgency for action.

"We're speaking up against racism through the most powerful language we know – art," says Mayall.

"The new collection of works being produced through this campaign will speak to the importance of kotahitanga.