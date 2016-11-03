Watch NZH Local Focus: Farmers tackle meth in the workplace

Ingrid Jellick

What do you do if you suspect your employee or workmate is using methamphetamine? It's an issue employers everywhere must confront, and the Dairy industry is no exception.



"It's often difficult to detect if a person is using, that's why employers really need to get adequate policies in place and the policies can be a deterrent in themselves against drug use," Emma Miles of Holland Beckett Lawyers said.



Federated Farmers is currently running seminars in the Bay of Plenty region to educate members about the risks and their responsibilities under new Health and Safety regulations.



"If an employer suspects that an employee is using drugs, whether that is methamphetamine or another substance, the employer is now legally obligated to take steps to mitigate or eliminate the risk," Ms Miles said.



Research shows drug users are four times more likely to be involved in workplace accidents, and are responsible for fifteen percent of workplace fatalities.



"Foremost this is a health and safety issue that has to be adhered to because as we all know farming is a dangerous workplace and accidents happen," Darryl Jensen BOP Federated Farmers president said.



Federated Farmers is urging members to adopt a zero-tolerance attitude to alcohol and drugs in the workplace.