A little help with my friends

Four things hard to talk about are death, religion, money and sex. All four are involved in the looming referenda on the End of Life Choice Act and cannabis legalisation. But you'd barely know it from Rob Rattenbury's recent article (Chronicle, August 24).

Rob's positions on both illustrate the adage, Lord, I'll take care of my enemies, if you'll please help me with my friends.

Rattenbury endorses the EOLC by casting it as similar to putting down your suffering animal pet. It's not. Animals, however loved, cannot ask to be killed, nor can they consent to it.

When a human's death is inevitable the EOLC Act provides a measure of final dignity by requiring the dying person to request assistance in dying. She must then satisfy two doctors of her competent capacity to make this decision and can change her mind at any time before it is final.

Some oppose this choice, largely on religious grounds, believing life is a temporary gift, one that can't be actively given up, but allowed to occur.

Death is inevitable in any case. The choice is between the dying one having agency to determine the time, often the place, and the means, versus having no say in the matter.

Rob's stance on cannabis legalisation confuses me. He acknowledges alcohol as a legal regulated substance that is a poison, but refuses to endorse a regulatory legal framework for cannabis.

Cannabis may be somewhat harmful but the greatest harm and social cost comes from its being illegal.

Conviction of possession disproportionately affects people with brown skin and conviction carries lifelong far-reaching consequence.

Passing the referendum won't change usage. People will use to the same degree as now but it will put money in the national treasury and save lots on prisons and police time. [Abridged]



Jay Kuten Whanganui



The best President in years

Bryan Gould seems to have set himself up as a spin doctor for the Labour Party, this evidently in my view excuses him from having to be factual (Opinion, September 2).

He decries Donald Trump as not being fit to be President of the USA, comparing Trump with Jacinda Ardern. He is the leader of the free world which Jacinda is not.

He has shut down a lot of turmoil, while having to face off the warmongers like Mathis who were used to taking control of the incoming President, to do it.

He is not in total control, the State Governors have control of how they handle the Covid drama, and law and order in their states - a lot of them have lost control of both and are doing their damnedest to blame it on Trump, with their propaganda arm the free press and TV in full voice helping them.

I do believe with all the social media playing into the scene the general public are becoming well aware of what's going on, that the free press won't alert you.

Trump in my opinion is the best President the US has had in my time. He listens, but he makes the decisions, in other words he is not frightened to override the Washington swamp hacks.

Jacinda has a very small fraction of the responsibility that Trump has, also with the benefit of a reasonable press, whereas Trump has been attacked from dawn till dusk for three and a half years, but has still achieved more than any other president, and in such a short time.

Garth Scown Whanganui