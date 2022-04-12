A family mountain biking down the Mangawhero walkway in Ohakune. Photo / Supplied

The Ruapehu district and surrounds are so often only associated with winter fun, which is a little unfair as there is just as much for families to do any time of year. Here are just seven reasons you need to head there with your tribe this autumn... but it's also a helpful list to tuck away for winter for those days when the mountain isn't playing ball on your ski trip).

1 Play a round and grab a bite

Schnapps Bar in National Park is a great stop for families and there's something on the menu to please everyone. The mini-golf part of the operation is tons of fun, with views across National Park and out to the majestic maunga - and the course is well thought out, with a level of challenge for anyone. Check out the nods to local landmarks as you make your way round.

2 Hang out with a T-Rex

A Lost World: Raetihi 'is a surprising location for the Dinosaur House Photo / Alexia Santamaria

Less than 15 minutes out of Ohakune is the tiny town of Raetihi. It's the last place you'd expect to find something like the Dinosaur House. While it's a pretty heritage building from the outside, don't be fooled into thinking it's just a few dinosaur models in cabinets. This place is the passion project of Ian and Sarah Moore and contains New Zealand's largest collection of privately owned dinosaur skeletons, fossils and life-size models (some animatronic).

A Lost World: Raetihi 'is a surprising location for the Dinosaur House Photo / Alexia Santamaria

True collectors, the couple even have the costume worn by Sam Neill in the actual Jurassic Park movie. Kids can watch documentaries, play retro games in the dinosaur arcade, and meet real-life lizards. Seek out Ian, as he'll point out incredible artefacts you may otherwise overlook. Local favourite Angel Louise Cafe is just down the road so pop in for a bite when you're done.

3 Make some furry friends

Make some furry friends at Nevalea Alpacas. Photo / Alexia Santamaria

Nevalea Alpacas (45 minutes from National Park) is the largest alpaca farm in New Zealand, and home to nearly 1000 friendly furry friends. They are so placid and sweet and you can choose from a wide range of experiences, from meeting and greeting, to feeding, to cuddling the babies (just when you thought it couldn't get any cuter). A visit to Nevalea would melt the iciest of hearts and the sweeping views from the farm are the icing on the cake.

4 Chase some waterfalls

If you like a good waterfall (don't we all?) you're spoiled for choice in the Ruapehu area. From short 20-minute return walks to half-day hikes there's something to suit all length of legs and attention spans. Lord of the Rings fans will want to make a pilgrimage to Gollum's Pool (Tawhai Falls) and other favourites are Mangawhero Falls, Waitonga Falls, Taranaki Falls and perhaps the lesser-known Tupapakurua Falls in the Erua Forest Conservation Area. It's a great way to get kids to walk - always easier if there's an end goal!

5 Take to the sky (well almost)

Knoll Ridge Chalet Whakapapa Mt Ruapehu. Photo / Supplied

Get in quick for a ride on the country's longest, most-advanced gondola - Mt Ruapehu's Sky Waka, as it will close for the season on May 1. The 1.8km ride takes you to a height of 2020m above sea level, and the views of Tongariro National Park are beyond breathtaking, with great viewing points for ancient lava flows. Get out at Knoll Ridge Chalet for a bite so the kids can say you've all eaten at New Zealand's highest dining experience.

6 Eat everything

There are so many family-friendly options for food, whichever side of the mountain you're on. Hearty kiwi fare at Schnapps and The Spiral, delicious creative fare and great coffee at Macrocarpa Cafe in National Park and so many options in Ohakune itself.

Breakfast from Utopia has been a family favourite for many years and there's nowhere better for burgers in the district than The Blind Finch. There are often good food trucks in the downtown carpark in Ohakune, Odetta's Kitchen is the go to for plant-based families and Ohakune institution the Powderkeg will always be a good reliable spot for a family meal.

Where to stay

The self-contained units at Plateau Lodge (National Park) and Rocky Mountain Chalets (Ohakune) are excellent, clean and super comfortable but there are plenty of options available for all budgets.

