World's friendliest walking festival and travel hot deals

Beekeeping with the kids at Buzzstop Honey, Queenstown. Photo / Supplied

BREAK AT BROADBEACH

Synergy Broadbeach 4.5-star apartments are touted as just the holiday destination to refresh, relax and re-energise you to explore the attractions of the Gold Coast. The hotel's modern rooms offer ocean views and, being in the heart of Broadbeach, there's convenient access to myriad shopping. Return Gold Coast Airport coach transfers and seven nights' accommodation are priced from $599pp, twin-share – a 35 per cent saving, which is limited to the first 40 bookings. Airfares from New Zealand are additional. Travel periods are available from August 14 through to mid-September, then on set dates throughout October, November, December and between February and March next year. Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out hot.co.nz/synergy

Take a spring break to New York with Travel Associates. Photo / Supplied

MAKE FOR MANHATTAN

New York – affectionately known as The Big Apple - is the destination for a holiday on offer this spring and summer. Book by August 31 for this accommodation deal, priced from $2265 for five nights at the five-star New York Marriott Marquis in a deluxe room. Travel between October 15 and November 29 or between January 8 and February 2. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz/newyork-marriottmarquis

Game Over: Kids rule at the Rremarkables Park. Photo / Supplied

KIDS CALL THE SHOTS

Your children become V.I.K.s – Very Important Kids – when staying at Holiday Inn Queenstown Remarkables Park, where the staff strive to make the young ones' stay special, entertaining and exciting. This new programme is free and available all year round. Given a V.I.K. pack at check-in, your children simply wear a V.I.K wristband to "unlock" discounts around Queenstown's attractions. Exciting experiences range from indoor karting and laser tag, to Clip n' Climb challenges and Thrillzone's paintball, minigolf, escape rooms, virtual reality gaming and simulators. Back at the hotel, under 12-year-olds stay free and eat for free in Giants Restaurant. A Family Getaway

package includes a night's stay for two adults and two children, priced from $161-a-night.

Contact: Holiday Inn Queenstown Remarkables Park, freephone 0800 322 222 or (03) 746 7887 or check out queenstownremarkables.holidayinn.com/family_travel/

WALK WAIHEKE

Dubbed "the world's friendliest walking festival", Waiheke Island's festival is offering a special three-day, two-night walking and accommodation package, starting at $650pp, double share, for a double room with en suite. A twin room with a shared bathroom is $590pp, double share. The package is valid for stays at Kiwi House in Oneroa from November 14 to 16 and includes breakfasts, picnic-style lunches and one winery platter lunch, all transport to and from the daily walks' start and finish points, ferry transfers and a host-guide each day. The festival is on from November 10 to 20.

Contact: Waiheke Walking Festival, e-mail info@waihekewalkingfestival.org or check out this package at waihekewalkingfestival.org/walk/2214b-3-day-2-night-walk-and-accommodation-package/

Vancouver calling. Photo / Supplied

GO CANADA

Return Air New Zealand flights to Vancouver, Canada, and a five-night stay at the four-star Rosedale on Robson Suite Hotel are priced from $2445pp, twin-share. Travel from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch. Book by July 17. Travel between March 12 and April 21.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz/vancouverfromauckland; flightcentre.co.nz/vancouverfromwellington or flightcentre.co.nz/vancouverfromchristchurch