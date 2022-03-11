A report has ranked the world's cheapest meals at Michelin-star restaurants. Photo / Unsplash

This Map Shows the Cheapest Michelin-starred Restaurants Around the World

Michelin stars have long been the gold standard of dining around the world, bringing to mind tiny yet exquisite dishes for massive price tags.

Fortunately, not all of these prestigious spots have to cost a large amount. If you're on a tight budget, you can enjoy a three-course meal for $65.

The trick is knowing where to look, which is why one company has mapped out the most affordable Michelin-starred restaurants around the world.

The report shows where you can find cheap Michelin Meals around the world. Photo / TOP Dollar

Reviewing more than 500 eateries with one, two or three stars, financial insights hub Top Dollar took note of the cheapest places and menu options. Of the 34 countries with Michelin-ranked restaurants, five of them did not have a meal for less than $145.

The final report found 25 one-starred restaurants with menu items that cost less than US$50 (NZ$72).

France is where you'll find the world's cheapest Michelin meal, at Hostellerie la Montagne in Colombey-les-Deux-Églises. The restaurant's seasonal menu cost US$25 (NZ$36).

This is a price jump from the $3.60 dishes you could order from former Michelin-star eatery, Hawker Chan.

Founded by Chan Hong Meng, the Singaporean food stall made headlines after earning one star in 2016. However, when the latest issue was released in 2021, Hawker Chan had been bumped from the list.

Now, the second cheapest place is EDVARD in Vienna, Austria, which serves Alpine and Mediterranean cuisine from $40.

A further 75 eateries come under the US$100 (NZ$145) mark.

Unsurprisingly, the cheapest meal at a rare three-star restaurant is $255, at Le Palais in Taiwan.

Initially owned by the tire company, the Michelin guide is considered one of the most secretive publications in the world. The identity of its editors and judges are closely guarded, much to the displeasure of chefs and restauranteurs.

In one case, French chef Marc Veyrat sued Michelin in 2019 after his restaurant, La Maison des Bois, dropped from three to two stars. Veyrat's suit, which demanded more transparency from the system and judges, was lost.

Other chefs have also spoken out about the lack of clear criteria or metrics.