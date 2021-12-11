Luxury Wellness: World's best retreats to visit in 2022

After a challenging couple of years, the first thing on your mind when it comes to planning a wish list adventure could quite likely be wellness. If you're in need of a massive reset, some luxurious pampering, and the chance to change your life for the better, try one of these incredible spots guaranteed to transform mind, body and spirit.

ARO HA, GLENORCHY, NEW ZEALAND

Aro Ha Retreat in Queenstown. Photo / Supplied

It may be close to home but this South Island eco-retreat is one of the world's best, according to acclaimed international publications like Conde Nast Traveller and Lonely Planet.

Destination: Nestled in the Southern Alps, the crisp alpine air and clear lake views alone are healing, while the solar and hydro-powered retreat hosts only 32 guests at a time for optimum exclusivity.

Experience: In classic Kiwi style, Aro Ha is less about pampering and more about the healing power of nature. Days on retreat will include sunrise yoga, alpine hikes, mindfulness sessions and deep tissue massage, while light but delicious plant-based meals fuel you throughout the day.

Duration: Wellness retreats span five to seven nights.

Covid protocol: Under the Government's Covid-19 Framework, Aro Ha will soon be required to operate under a vaccination certificate environment.

Contact: aro-ha.com

GOLDEN DOOR, CALIFORNIA, USA

Golden Door Luxury Resort and Spa in California. Photo / Supplied

If you want to do wellness like a celebrity, drive 40 minutes north of San Diego to the iconic Golden Door.

Destination: Stretched across 240ha of land in San Arco, this wellness oasis draws inspiration from traditional Japanese architecture, with its 40 guest rooms decked out with shoji paper doors and tatami mats.

Experience: Alongside the typical yoga, massages and hikes, those looking to shake up their wellness journey should try treatments based on Eastern practices such as reiki (Japanese energy healing), watsu (water therapy) or Qi-Flow cupping. Mindfulness workshops and meditation walks renew the mind while organic meals (and even clothing) is provided.

Duration: Seven-day, all-inclusive programmes.

Covid protocol: Guests and employees must be fully vaccinated and guests are tested upon arrival.

Contact: goldendoor.com

ANANDA IN THE HIMALAYAS, NARENDRA NAGAR, INDIA

Ananda In The Himalayas. Photo / Supplied

This luxury spa retreat is at the foothills of the Himalayas.

Destination: Set in the heart of 40ha forest, the Viceregal Palace was once home to Indian Kings and hasn't lost a bit of grandeur since being restyled into a series of suites and villas.

Experience: Located near the birthplace of Ayurveda, Ananda has a strong focus on the alternative medicine system. Alongside reflexology, yoga, emotional wellbeing and philosophy classes, guests can indulge in dozens of Ayurvedic treatments to eliminate toxins and optimise wellbeing.

Duration: Packages range from five to 21 nights.

Covid protocol: Proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test required.

Contact: anandaspa.com





SIX SENSES DOURO VALLEY, SAMODAES, PORTUGAL

Six Senses Douro Valley, Portugal. Photo / Supplied

When in one of the world's oldest wine regions, it would be a shame not to do as the Portuguese do, which is why, unlike other wellness retreats, Six Senses takes the oh-so-European approach of "everything in moderation".

Destination: With panoramic views of the Douro Valley, the 60-room retreat is housed in a 19th-century manor house.

Experience: Six Senses may have an impressive restaurant, wine cellar and bar but don't be fooled, they also have their fair share of health-enhancing activities from acupuncture and aerial yoga to herbal saunas and nutrition workshops.

Duration: Programmes run from three to 10 days.

Covid protocol: Occupancy limits, social distancing and temperature checks are required.

Contact: sixsenses.com

KAMALAYA, KOH SAMUI, THAILAND

Kamalaya wellness sanctuary and spa in Ko Samui, Thailand. Photo / Supplied

For centuries Buddhist monks escaped to the island of Koh Samui for spiritual rest and renewal. Now, visitors can achieve the same transformation at one of the top wellness retreats in Asia.

Destination: Blessed with palm-fringed beaches and dense forest, Kamalaya Wellness Retreat's 76 villas and suites blend seamlessly into the tropical surroundings.

Experience: From gut-healing retreats to extended wellbeing sabbaticals, Kamalaya offers more than 20 wellness programmes that align guests with both eastern and western wellness practitioners to create a personalised itinerary.

Duration: Programmes range from three to 21 nights.

Covid protocol: Proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test required.

Contact: kamalaya.com

COMO SHAMBHALA ESTATE, UBUD, BALI

COMO Shambala Estate near Ubud, Bali. Photo / Supplied

A hub for yogis, vegans and other health gurus, Bali's Ubud as long been a popular place to rest and reconnect.

Destination: One of several Como resorts, Como Shambhala Estate is just 15 minutes from Ubud's city centre. Its luxury villas have private infinity pools, with climbing wall, Pilates studio and yoga pavilion also on site.

Experience: East meets west at Como with everything from chakra healing and Ayurveda to facials and jungle treks. Their four wellness programmes focus on cleansing, nutrition, fitness or a bespoke mix of everything.

Duration: Retreats start from three nights.

Covid protocol: Reopening March 2022, with specific regulations to be confirmed.

Contact: comohotels.com



CHOPRA HEALTH RETREAT, SONORAN DESERT, ARIZONA

Chopra Health Retreat in CIVANA. Photo / Supplied

If you're a fan of the wellbeing industry, chances are you know Deepak Chopra, the alternative medicine guru who inspired many with his best-selling books on self-improvement. Now, Chopra fans can get the full experience with a six-day retreat in Arizona's Sonoran Desert.

Destination: Hosted by CIVANA Wellness Resort and Spa, this 22,000 square foot "playground of wellbeing" boasts 22 treatment rooms, several pools and dozens of hiking trails.

Experience: Inspired by Chopra's bestselling book, Perfect Health, the retreat centres on Ayurvedic practices. Each day includes bodywork, meditation, yoga and workshops dedicated to detoxification.

Duration: 6 days, twice a month.

Covid protocol: Proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test required.

Contact: chopra.com

CHIVA-SOM, HUA HIN, THAILAND

Chiva-Som in Thailand. Photo / Supplied

According to Conde Nast Traveler's 2021 Readers' Choice awards, Thailand's Chiva-Som is the world's best destination spa resort.

Destination: Set in the coastal district of Hua Hin, Chiva-Som's holistic retreats are made even more nourishing by the sun, sand and bright blue ocean. Freshly renovated in 2019, the resort now has 70 treatment rooms and 54 luxury suites with warm, natural decor.

Experience: With a finger on the pulse, Chiva-Som has launched four Covid-19-related wellness retreats that focus on immunity, gut health, nature and senior wellness. All programmes involve a mix of nutrient-dense meals, detoxifying treatments and movement-based activities to choose from.

Duration: Retreats can range from three to 14 nights.

Covid protocol: A PCR test is required upon arrival, and a rapid antigen test on Day 6 or 7.

Contact: chivasom.com