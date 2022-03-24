World's best smartphone photos revealed

The gimmick that has sustained the Mobile Photography Awards for 11 years is now largely redundant.



Considering the iPhone that took these pictures had more megapixels than the Hubble space telescope, photography on a mobile handset isn't quite the handicap it once was.

Today smartphone photography is less about the constraints of a smartphone, and more about the freedoms it affords.

It's about last second, spur-of-the-moment snaps, taken on the go.



As the technology has moved on in the space of a decade, it's no wonder that so many travel photographers have picked up the camera phone as a go-to weapon of choice - rather than convenience.



The awards, held in Toronto this month, had over 5,500 entries submitted from over 90 countries.



"The work we see each year always gets better," says founder Daniel Berman. He called this year's awards a "testament to another year in the ongoing story and evolution of mobile phone cameras."



However, this assessment doesn't account for the skills of the photographers.



Looking at the winners of this year's MPAs, you can't help but feel your own camera roll is wasted on shopping lists and selfies with dog ears. In the right hands, mobile phones can make for arresting images.

Submission by MPA GrandPrize winner Liu KunKun. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards

Freelance photographer Liu KunKun of Shanghai was named MPA photographer of the year. He was awarded US$3000 for his bold image of high-rise buildings.

The award winners will go on to be featured in touring exhibitons, with cash prizes given to category finalists.

The overall winner of the Transport and Travel category was Azim Khan Ronnie, whose picture of the Holi festival in Jaipur took first place.



Here are the best travel photos taken last year by a smartphone.



#NoFilter

Emerging from the Ballyvoyle Tunnel by Emma Mullan. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards

My Little Calm by Susanne Grether. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards

Fasting Festival by Azim Khan Ronnie. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards

Sunset over Hamnoy by Vladimir Karamazov. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards

Lichtenstein Castle by Mariko Klug. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards

Dinka Child by Svetlin Yosifov. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards

Into the Aspen Light by Joseph Cyr. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards

Bana Tribe by Donell Gumiran. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards

The Door to Autumn by Carlos Martinez. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards

Singing Sands by Jenny Lam. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards

Happy Time Zhengjie Wu. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards

Skull Rock by Heather McAlister. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards

Have Dog, Will Travel by Mike Andler. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards

The Bridge by Dominik Schulze. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards

Rice Harvest by Fernando Cortes. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards

A Proof of Being There by Leping Cheng. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards

Night of Shenzhen by Zhengjie Wu. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards

Northern Morning by Rina Gromova. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards

Festival of Colors by Azim Khan Ronnie. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards

Fun Drive by You-Ming Liu. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards